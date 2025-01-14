Gabriel Jesus Injury: Progress and Potential Return Date for Arsenal Striker
Arsenal announced Gabriel Jesus suffered an ACL injury in his left knee against Manchester United in the FA Cup with the Brazilian striker set to undergo surgery.
The injury comes at the worst time not only for the club, but for the player as well who was having a resurgence at Arsenal. For Mikel Arteta, it's another injury the manager has to navigate in the wake of Bukayo Saka's absence. A season that fans hoped would lead to major silverware is at risk of unraveling after being knocked out of the FA Cup.
When Will Gabriel Jesus Return From Injury?
According to Arsenal, Jesus suffered an injury to his anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. The striker will undergo surgery in the coming days before beginning his recovery and rehabilitation program.
Potential Gabriel Jesus Replacements for Arsenal
Jesus likely will be out for the rest of the season given the club and manager's comments creating even more trouble in the attacking department. The former Manchester City player provided versatility across the front line able to play out wide or as a lone striker.
With Saka still recovering from a hamstring injury suffered before the new year against Crystal Palace and Ethan Nwaneri sidelined with a muscular injury, Arteta will have to rely on Leandro Trossard, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli in attack. Or, the club's hand could be forced financially into signing a player in the January transfer window.
Relying on the aforementioned three until Saka returns could lead to fatigue in an attack that many feel is stagnating. Both Martinelli and Trossard prefer to play on the left side, but Trossard's ability to play with both feet makes him a strong candidate to occupy the right flank. As well, Arteta could opt for a diamond in midfield and playing two strikers up top with Havertz and Trossard. The midfield could look something like Jorginho at the base, Mikel Merino and Declan Rice as dual-8s, and Martin Ødegaard as a 10.
Something to keep an eye on as Arsenal navigate chasing down Liverpool in the Premier League, turning the tide in the Carabao Cup semifinals and pursuing a deep run in the Champions League.