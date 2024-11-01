Gabriel Magalhães Injury: Progress and Potential Return Date for Arsenal Defender
Arsenal can ill afford to be without defensive mainstay Gabriel Magalhães when the team travels to St. James' Park to face Newcastle United this weekend. According to Mikel Arteta, the Brazilian has a decent chance of making the squad.
Gabriel came off injured against Liverpool last time out in the Premier League after a challenge by Darwin Núñez. Jakub Kiwior came on to replace the defender partnering Ben White filling in for a suspended William Saliba. Arsenal ended up conceding a late equalizer leaving the points shared between the two sides. With Saliba back, it feels like an uphill battle to field its strongest defense.
Yet, it seems like Arsenal can go ahead with its strongest center-back pairing come Saturday's game.
When Will Gabriel Return From Injury?
According to Arteta, Gabriel is in contention to make the squad and be available as long as he trains on Friday. If Gabriel can complete the session, he'll be available.
The Brazilian wasn't in the matchday squad against Preston North End in the Carabao Cup. Kiwior started alongside Saliba.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S ARSENAL WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Potential Gabriel Replacements for Arsenal
If Gabriel isn't fit to start the game, or even make the squad, Kiwior will likely partner Saliba in defense once again. Ben White hasn't trained either after picking up a new injury. Question marks around White's availability will likely lead to Jurrien Timber starting at right-back and possibly Oleksandr Zinchenko at left-back.
White, like Gabriel, hasn't trained this week.
St. James' Park is one of the most difficult away grounds in England. Arsenal's recent history away to Newcastle United, and the team's current PL standing, makes this a must-win no matter who's available.
Riccardo Calafiori Injury Update
Summer signing Riccardo Calafiori is not available for the game as the defender continues to recover from injury.
Martin Ødegaard Injury Update
Club captain Ødegaard won't be available for the trip to St. James' Park either. Arsenal has sorely missed its midfield creator on the pitch after he picked up an injury for Norway back in September.