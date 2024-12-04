Gabriel Out for Arsenal vs. Manchester United With Injury
Arsenal will be without its star defender against Manchester United in the Premier League due to injury, the club announced before the match.
Gabriel's omission comes as a shock with Jakub Kiwior filling in next to William Saliba against Ruben Amorim's men. Riccardo Calafiori also misses out through injury with Oleksandr Zinchenko starting at left back. The Brazilian was substituted early against West Ham United last time out with Arteta saying he was feeling the effects of an injury suffered against Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League. Though, it could've been interpreted as just protecting the player given the Gunners scored five and had a comfy three goal lead.
Both Thomas Partey and Mikel Merino returned to the squad as well with the former starting the game.
The club did not divulge the severity of either players' injuries. Arsenal can ill afford not only more time missed for Calafiori with Ben White out for months, but also Gabriel who has formed one of the best partnerships in the world alongside Saliba the past two years.
Just as Arsenal appeared to get a bit healthier fitness wise, one if its best defenders (and attackers on set pieces) misses out on a matchday squad against a bitter rival. Calafiori has struggled to maintain consistent fitness since arriving, but Gabriel hasn't missed a Premier League game all season.
Arsenal looks to continue its dominance against Manchester United in recent years when Ruben Amorim makes his first trip to the Emirates Stadium. The game will serve as Arsenal's 500th match at its home ground.