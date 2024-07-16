Gareth Southgate Resigns as England Manager After Euro Final Loss vs. Spain
After his squad's heartbreaking loss to Spain in the final of the men's European Championship on Sunday, England manager Gareth Southgate is calling it a day with the national team.
Southgate is tendering his resignation to the Football Association, he said in a statement posted to the English soccer governing body's website Tuesday morning.
"As a proud Englishman, it has been the honor of my life to play for England and to manage England. It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all," Southgate wrote. "But it’s time for change, and for a new chapter. Sunday’s final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager."
Southgate—a former defender for the national team—ends his tenure leading England with a record of 61-17-24. His .598 winning percentage ranks fifth among English managers who coached more than one game.
Under his stewardship, England reached the final of two European Championships, the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup, and the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup.
The English have not won a major men's trophy since 1966, when they defeated West Germany 4-2 to win the World Cup on home soil.