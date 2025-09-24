Gavi Injury: Progress, Potential Return Date for Barcelona Star
Injuries have plagued Barcelona early in the 2025–26 season and the Catalans have been dealt another sizeable blow.
Not for the first time in his fledgling career, Gavi finds himself in the treatment room after Barça confirmed the midfielder has undergone arthroscopy to remedy a medial meniscus injury and is now facing a significant spell on the sidelines.
The news comes as a significant setback for the 21-year-old, who worked his way back to full fitness last season having missed the bulk of the 2023–24 campaign.
But when will Gavi return from the treatment room this time around? Here’s the latest injury news regarding the youngster.
When Will Gavi Return From Injury?
Unfortunately for Gavi and Barça, the Spaniard’s injury is not a quick fix. In fact, the reigning La Liga champions have already confirmed a recovery timeframe of around four to five months, meaning the midfielder will miss a large chunk of the campaign.
Even if Gavi only misses four months, he won’t return to action until late January, which would result in him being absent for almost the entirety of the Champions League league phase and the first half of the La Liga campaign.
Say Gavi returns for Barça’s final league phase match at home to Copenhagen on January 28, 2026, then he will be missing for a grand total of 24 matches across all competitions, potentially rising to 26 games depending on progression in the Copa del Rey and Supercopa de España.
With Gavi having already missed Barça’s last four matches, that means he could be sidelined for an eye-watering 30 fixtures at least this season. He will be absent for even longer should he take five months to make his comeback or suffer any setbacks on his road to recovery.
Gavi’s Injury History
This is not the first major injury of Gavi’s career. He suffered a devastating ACL tear in November 2023 that saw him miss a staggering 58 matches for club and country across a ten-month period, with the wonderkid having never suffered such a significant fitness issue previously.
Gavi worked his way back into the first-team picture last season and managed to avoid any sizeable issues across the campaign. He missed five games for Barça and Spain in 2024–25, finishing the term with 42 matches under his belt across all competitions.
“He’s a player with a big heart and a lot of emotion,” Flick said regarding Gavi’s latest injury. “It’s not easy for this team, because he has a huge quality for us, but every one of us will support him and will help him to reach his level again.”
Gavi will hope for a straightforward recovery and swift re-integration once he’s available again, with Barça likely needing his versatility and quality as they compete for La Liga and the Champions League in the second half of the campaign.
Season
Days Missed
Matches Missed for Barcelona & Spain
2024–25
25
5
2023–24
316
58
2022–23
0
0
2021–22
20
2
2020–21
27
3
*Data from Transfermarkt.