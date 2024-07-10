Gregg Berhalter Fired As USMNT Head Coach After Early Copa America Exit
Gregg Berhalter's time managing the United States men's national soccer team is over.
U.S. Soccer is dismissing Berhalter in the wake of the Americans' 11th-place finish at the Copa America, according to a Wednesday afternoon report from Doug McIntyre of Fox Sports later confirmed by the national team.
“We are deeply grateful to Gregg for his commitment the past five years to the men’s national team and to U.S. Soccer,” U.S. Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker said in a statement. “Gregg has earned the respect of everyone within our organization and has played a pivotal role in bringing together a young team and moving the program forward. We wish Gregg all the best in his future endeavors, and we know he will find success in his next coaching position.”
Berhalter, 50, first managed the United States from 2018 to '22; he then retained the job beginning in 2023 after the federation was unable to find a suitable successor.
The veteran boss led the Americans to CONCACAF Nations League titles in 2020 and 2024, and won a Gold Cup with the team in 2021. Should the move be made official, he will end his national team tenure with a record of 44-17-13.
At the 2022 World Cup, Berhalter's squad finished 14th—their best placement since 2010. However, the team flopped in the Copa America this year, crashing out in the group state in a tournament viewed as a critical tune-up for the 2026 World Cup in North America.