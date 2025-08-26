SI

Grimsby vs. Man Utd: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Manchester United are involved in the Carabao Cup second round for the first time since 2014.

James Cormack

Man Utd’s European absence means their Carabao Cup campaign is starting early.
Man Utd’s European absence means their Carabao Cup campaign is starting early. / Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Manchester United are involved in the Carabao Cup second round for the first time since 2014, and the Red Devils take on League Two side Grimsby Town on Wednesday night.

Louis van Gaal was in charge for United’s infamous 4–0 defeat to MK Dons at this stage of the competition 11 years ago, and their cup campaign is starting early again due to their absence from UEFA’s club competitions this season.

The Red Devils finished 15th in the Premier League last term, and missed out on the chance to qualify for the Champions League by losing 1–0 to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.

Ruben Amorim has thus sought to rejuvenate his side over the summer, but United have started 2025–26 having amassed just a point from two league games. Their 1–1 draw at Fulham raised more questions over the long-term viability of Amorim’s system, given the distinct flaws.

United are facing Grimsby for the first time since 1948 at Blundell Park, with the League Two side starting the new season six games unbeaten. The Mariners returned to the English Football League in 2022 and enjoyed a successful season last time out after barely avoiding the drop in 2023–24.

A 3–1 victory over Shrewsbury in the first round set up this grand occasion.

Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup tie.

What Time Does Grimsby vs. Man Utd Kick-Off?

  • Location: Cleethorpes, England
  • Stadium: Blundell Park
  • Date: Wednesday, August 27
  • Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
  • Referee: Tony Harrington

Grimsby vs. Man Utd Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

  • Grimsby: 1 win
  • Man Utd: 2 wins
  • Draws: 2
  • Last meeting: Grimsby 1–1 Man Utd (March 17, 1948) - League Division One

Current Form (All Competitions)

Grimsby

Man Utd

Accrington Stanley 1–1 Grimsby - 23/08/25

Fulham 1–1 Man Utd - 24/08/25

Walsall 0–1 Grimsby - 19/08/25

Man Utd 0–1 Arsenal - 17/08/25

Grimsby 2–1 Newport County - 16/08/25

Man Utd 1–1 Fiorentina - 09/08/25

Grimsby 3–1 Shrewsbury - 12/08/25

Man Utd 2–2 Everton - 03/08/25

Harrogate 3–3 Grimsby - 09/08/25

Man Utd 4–1 Bournemouth - 31/07/25

How to Watch Grimsby vs. Man Utd on TV

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video

United Kingdom

ITVX, Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, Sky Sports Football

Canada

DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video

Grimsby Team News

George McEachran
Former Chelsea midfielder George McEachran will start in Grimsby’s midfield. / Michael Regan/Getty Images

The hosts have George McEachran on their books after the midfielder left Chelsea in 2022. After spending 15 months with Swindon Town, McEachran joined the Mariners ahead of the 2024–25 campaign.

David Artell, who signed a contract over the summer, won’t be able to call upon Jason Svanthorsson and Sam Lavelle due to injuries.

Striker Jaze Kabia has hit the ground running after joining from Truro City, and he’s the man United will need to contain to ensure they avoid an upset on Wednesday night.

Grimsby Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd

Grimsby Town XI
How Grimsby could line up against Man Utd. / FotMob

Grimsby predicted lineup vs. Man Utd (4-5-1): Pym; Warren, Rodgers, McJannet, Staunton; Amaluzor, Turi, McEachran, Khouri, Burns; Kabia

Man Utd Team News

Kobbie Mainoo
Mainoo has been on the periphery at the start of the new season. / Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Amorim’s team selection on Wednesday night will be interesting, with the Man Utd boss expected to name new signings and academy starlets in his starting XI. While Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo should earn rests, striker Benjamin Šeško is poised for his first start for the club, having made two appearances off the bench in the Premier League.

André Onana could also make his first appearance of the season, while the likes of Tyler Fredricson and Ayden Heaven are poised to feature heavily in the domestic cup competitions this term.

Supporters will want to see Kobbie Mainoo involved amid reports linking him with a move away, and the Englishman could partner Manuel Ugarte in Amorim’s midfield pivot.

Noussair Mazraoui and Lisandro Martínez are out injured.

Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Grimsby

Man Utd predicted lineup vs. Grimsby
How Man Utd could line up vs. Grimsby. / FotMob

Man Utd predicted lineup vs. Grimsby (3-4-2-1): Onana; Fredricson, Maguire, Heaven; Amad, Mainoo, Ugarte, Dalot; Fernandes, Zirkzee; Šeško

Grimsby vs. Man Utd Score Prediction

It would be fitting for Man Utd to succumb on Wednesday night to inflict more misery upon Amorim after Sunday’s unconvincing draw.

Grimsby have started the season superbly well, and have a history of upsets in the 21st century. Most notably, they stunned Liverpool at Anfield in 2001 and beat Tottenham Hotspur in this competition four years later.

Such results for clubs lower down the pyramid are becoming increasingly rare, though, and although any team can easily prepare for this Man Utd side, the visitors’ superior quality should shine through at Blundell Park.

Prediction: Grimsby 0–3 Man Utd

READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MATCH REACTION

feed

Published
James Cormack
JAMES CORMACK

James Cormack is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer with an avid interest in tactical and player analysis. As well as supporting Spurs religiously, he follows Italian and German football, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.

Home/Soccer