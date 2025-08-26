Grimsby vs. Man Utd: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Manchester United are involved in the Carabao Cup second round for the first time since 2014, and the Red Devils take on League Two side Grimsby Town on Wednesday night.
Louis van Gaal was in charge for United’s infamous 4–0 defeat to MK Dons at this stage of the competition 11 years ago, and their cup campaign is starting early again due to their absence from UEFA’s club competitions this season.
The Red Devils finished 15th in the Premier League last term, and missed out on the chance to qualify for the Champions League by losing 1–0 to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.
Ruben Amorim has thus sought to rejuvenate his side over the summer, but United have started 2025–26 having amassed just a point from two league games. Their 1–1 draw at Fulham raised more questions over the long-term viability of Amorim’s system, given the distinct flaws.
United are facing Grimsby for the first time since 1948 at Blundell Park, with the League Two side starting the new season six games unbeaten. The Mariners returned to the English Football League in 2022 and enjoyed a successful season last time out after barely avoiding the drop in 2023–24.
A 3–1 victory over Shrewsbury in the first round set up this grand occasion.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup tie.
What Time Does Grimsby vs. Man Utd Kick-Off?
- Location: Cleethorpes, England
- Stadium: Blundell Park
- Date: Wednesday, August 27
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Tony Harrington
Grimsby vs. Man Utd Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Grimsby: 1 win
- Man Utd: 2 wins
- Draws: 2
- Last meeting: Grimsby 1–1 Man Utd (March 17, 1948) - League Division One
Current Form (All Competitions)
Grimsby
Man Utd
Accrington Stanley 1–1 Grimsby - 23/08/25
Fulham 1–1 Man Utd - 24/08/25
Walsall 0–1 Grimsby - 19/08/25
Man Utd 0–1 Arsenal - 17/08/25
Grimsby 2–1 Newport County - 16/08/25
Man Utd 1–1 Fiorentina - 09/08/25
Grimsby 3–1 Shrewsbury - 12/08/25
Man Utd 2–2 Everton - 03/08/25
Harrogate 3–3 Grimsby - 09/08/25
Man Utd 4–1 Bournemouth - 31/07/25
How to Watch Grimsby vs. Man Utd on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video
United Kingdom
ITVX, Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, Sky Sports Football
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Grimsby Team News
The hosts have George McEachran on their books after the midfielder left Chelsea in 2022. After spending 15 months with Swindon Town, McEachran joined the Mariners ahead of the 2024–25 campaign.
David Artell, who signed a contract over the summer, won’t be able to call upon Jason Svanthorsson and Sam Lavelle due to injuries.
Striker Jaze Kabia has hit the ground running after joining from Truro City, and he’s the man United will need to contain to ensure they avoid an upset on Wednesday night.
Grimsby Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd
Grimsby predicted lineup vs. Man Utd (4-5-1): Pym; Warren, Rodgers, McJannet, Staunton; Amaluzor, Turi, McEachran, Khouri, Burns; Kabia
Man Utd Team News
Amorim’s team selection on Wednesday night will be interesting, with the Man Utd boss expected to name new signings and academy starlets in his starting XI. While Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo should earn rests, striker Benjamin Šeško is poised for his first start for the club, having made two appearances off the bench in the Premier League.
André Onana could also make his first appearance of the season, while the likes of Tyler Fredricson and Ayden Heaven are poised to feature heavily in the domestic cup competitions this term.
Supporters will want to see Kobbie Mainoo involved amid reports linking him with a move away, and the Englishman could partner Manuel Ugarte in Amorim’s midfield pivot.
Noussair Mazraoui and Lisandro Martínez are out injured.
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Grimsby
Man Utd predicted lineup vs. Grimsby (3-4-2-1): Onana; Fredricson, Maguire, Heaven; Amad, Mainoo, Ugarte, Dalot; Fernandes, Zirkzee; Šeško
Grimsby vs. Man Utd Score Prediction
It would be fitting for Man Utd to succumb on Wednesday night to inflict more misery upon Amorim after Sunday’s unconvincing draw.
Grimsby have started the season superbly well, and have a history of upsets in the 21st century. Most notably, they stunned Liverpool at Anfield in 2001 and beat Tottenham Hotspur in this competition four years later.
Such results for clubs lower down the pyramid are becoming increasingly rare, though, and although any team can easily prepare for this Man Utd side, the visitors’ superior quality should shine through at Blundell Park.