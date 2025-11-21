Groundbreaking Real Madrid Documentary Centers Around an Unexpected Match
Real Madrid President Florentino Pérez confirmed the club has teamed up with Apple to create an immersive documentary that allows fans to “experience” the Bernabéu from within.
The project, set to be released in 2026, is created exclusively for Apple Vision Pro, a mixed-reality headset. Once fans put on the headset, they will suddenly be transported to a Champions League night inside the Spanish capital.
Shot during Real Madrid’s 1–0 victory over Juventus on Oct. 22, the documentary will give viewers a front row seat to all the action on the pitch, inside the dressing room and the players’ tunnel.
The goal is to place the fan “inside the most decorated club in the world with radical proximity,” per GQ. The ambitious project was shot with over 30 Blackmagic cameras that captured every inch of the Bernabéu on that Wednesday night.
“Apple and Real Madrid are working together on a project I’ve been pursuing for many years: to allow any fan to experience the excitement of the Bernabéu as if they were right here in the stadium,” Pérez told GQ.
Real Madrid Partnership With Apple Marks a ‘New Era’
It comes as no surprise that Real Madrid are now working with Apple. Back in 2023, Apple CEO Tim Cook visited Valdebebas to get a tour of the club’s headquarters and watch a training session.
Fast forward two years later and Pérez hosted Apple’s VP of Services Eddy Cue in the Bernabéu’s VIP box. The two then toured the stadium together and eventually exchanged gifts during the November international window.
According to Pérez. the partnership between Real Madrid and Apple begins “a new era in the club’s digital transformation,” one that allows Los Blancos to connect with fans in a “much more direct, immediate and personal way.”
Pérez continued: “Apple is a company that represents the union of innovation, design, and excellence. And for Real Madrid, it has been fundamental to find a technology partner that shares that same vision.
“The closest thing to that experience will be the new virtual reality immersion we’re developing with Apple. I call it the Infinite Bernabéu, a place where anyone, from their home, can experience a live match with a sense of presence and emotion that was impossible until now.
“It will be like opening the stadium doors to the entire planet, without limits, without barriers, and with a technological quality that will mark a before and after in the world of sports.”