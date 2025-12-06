Hansi Flick Delighted As Barcelona Confirm Defender’s Long-Term Contract Extension
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has admitted it was a simple decision to renew the contract of defender Eric García.
García, still only 24 years old, had spent most of his Barcelona tenure as a rotation player, but he has won over Flick during his 18 months at the helm. After starting 14 La Liga games last season, García already has 13 starts to his name this time around.
His versatily—Flick has used the natural center back as both a right back and a defensive midfielder—only worked in García’s favor as Barcelona confirmed a new six-year contract earlier this week.
“He’s doing very well,” Flick reflected. “He knows the club well. He deserves it, he deserves to renew his contract.
“He’s a very important player in the locker room. He could be captain in the future, why not? He gives his all for this club.”
Sporting director Deco was all too happy to praise García for his resurgence under Flick this season.
“It's definitely good news,” he said of the defender’s new contract during a recent public appearance.
“He’s turned his situation around. He’s young, only 24, and contributes a lot to the team. He never complains.”
Deco Reveals Latest on Flick’s Barcelona Future
While García’s future is now wrapped up, the same cannot be said for Flick himself. The German boss signed a new contract in May to tie himself to the club until 2027, but speculation about his continuation at Camp Nou has been rife.
Questions have been asked about his happiness at a club like Barcelona, where the public pressure was enough for former boss Xavi to step down a few years ago.
Indeed, late last month, Flick looked incredibly downbeat on the Barcelona bench after a 3–1 victory over Alavés, prompting a viral pep-talk from winger Raphinha.
“[Flick] has always said he’s very happy here, but we all know Barcelona is a tough club,” Deco continued. “Everything here is news.
“He’s a very emotional and human person, and sometimes he can’t control everything.”