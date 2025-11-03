Hansi Flick Makes Marcus Rashford Demand After Barcelona Loanee’s Honest Form Admission
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has challenged Marcus Rashford to improve his end product after a goalscoring performance against Elche which could have yielded far more.
Rashford added the third of Barcelona’s goals in Sunday’s 3–1 win, finally finding the back of the net after an hour on the field which saw him send five of his six total shots off target. That profligacy threatened to create a nervy finale to the match, but his impressive strike ultimately helped Flick’s side see out a comfortable win.
After the game, Flick was asked where Rashford could improve. While the boss was keen to stress his happiness with the Manchester United loanee, he highlighted an inefficiency in front of goal as something for Rashford to address.
“When you see the chances he has, one or two goals more will be good, also for him,” Flick confessed. “But we can be happy with him, of course. I am very happy with him.
“He can play on this level and I am happy he shows it, for the fans and for the club, and also for the teammates he is a very important player.”
Rashford: Standards Must Be Higher at Barcelona
The goal continued a red-hot start to life in Catalonia for Rashford, who now has six goals and seven assists from his first 14 appearances for Barcelona.
Despite leading his new side for both goals and assists across all competitions, Rashford was in no mood to celebrate on Sunday as he insisted his performance against Elche fell short of the high standards needed with the Blaugrana.
“I try to give my best,” he said. “I could have done better against Elche and I promise to improve because I’m not entirely happy with my performance overall.
”We work hard to win. We’re taking it one game at a time. We need to keep playing as a team. This is
Barça, and the demands must always be at their highest.”