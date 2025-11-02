SI

Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Elche: Champions Rebound With Emphatic Victory

Barcelona responded from their El Clásico defeat with a 3–1 win against Elche.

Roberto Casillas

Lamine Yamal (left) was back among the goals in the victory vs. Elche.
Lamine Yamal (left) was back among the goals in the victory vs. Elche. / Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona defeated Elche 3–1 in a mature performance to keep up their pursuit of Real Madrid atop the La Liga standings.

After a poor performance in El Clásico that saw Barcelona lose to their bitter rivals for the first time in the Hansi Flick era, the Catalans were obligated to collect all three points against Elche.

Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres scored inside 15 minutes to ignite Barcelona’s win. Rafa Mir pulled one back for the visitors on the verge of halftime, but a second half goal from Marcus Rashford allowed the Blaugranas to cruise to the finish line.

Although it was far from a brilliant showing, the result is all that matters and it will help lift the mood inside the La Liga champions’ dressing room ahead of a trip to Belgium to face Club Brugge in the Champions League.

Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Elche (4-2-3-1)

Barcelona players celebrating.
Barcelona have a perfect record at home in La Liga this season. / David Ramirez/Soccrates/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Wojciech Szczęsny7.2: The veteran Pole was rarely tested but did have a key save in the second half to maintain Barça’s two-goal lead. He was poised and accurate when abandoning his goal to play as a sweeper.

RB: Jules Koundé7.3: Koundé had a quiet night but did a good job whenever he was tested defensively.

CB: Ronald Araújo7.2: Barcelona’s captain should’ve been tighter to try and deny Mir space to shoot for Elche’s goal. Other than that blemish, it was a solid showing from the Uruguayan.

CB: Eric García7.2: After a poor showing in El Clásico, García bounced back with a strong defensive performance, stifling André Silva the entire night.

LB: Alejandro Balde7.6: One of the best performances of the season from Balde. He tirelessly ventured forward with intent until his substitution and bagged his first assist of the season.

CM: Marc Casadó6.2: Casadó did a fine job anchoring Barcelona’s midfield and offering balance to Flick’s side.

CM: Frenkie de Jong7.9: Playing in Pedri’s role, the Dutchman was excellent, exploiting his quality as a ball-carrier to constantly start attacks. One of the best players on the night.

RW: Lamine Yamal7.9: Barcelona’s No. 10 scored his first open play goal of the season at home. Although he was relatively quiet, with Barça’s attack tilting towards the left wing, he looked dangerous with the ball at his feet.

AM: Fermín López8.5: López continued his brilliant form. He was at the heart of Barcelona’s most dangerous actions all night and exited the game after collecting two assists.

LW: Marcus Rashford7.9: The England international had his fair share of missed opportunities but scored a brilliant goal.

ST: Ferran Torres8.2: Torres had a strong first half, scoring a goal and pressing tirelessly to generate some dangerous turnovers. His influence dropped significantly after the break.

Substitutes

Rating (Out of 10)

Dani Olmo (66’ for López)

6.2

Gerard Martín (74’ for Balde)

6.4

Robert Lewandowski (74’ for Rashford)

5.8

Dro Fernández (88’ for Torres)

N/A

Roony Bardghji (88’ for Yamal)

N/A

Subs not used: Diego Kochen (GK), Eder Aller (GK), Xavi Espart, Marc Bernal, Pau Cubarsí.

Elche (4-3-3)

Starting XI: Iñaki Peña; Álvaro Núñez, David Affengruber, Pedro Bigas, Adrià Pedrosa; Martim Neto, Marc Aguado, Aleix Febas; Germán Valera, André Silva, Rafa Mir.

Subs used: Rodrigo Mendoza, Yago Santiago, Héctor Fort, John Donald.

Player of the Match: Fermín López

Barcelona 3–1 Elche—How It Unfolded in Montjuic

Lamine Yamal.
Lamine Yamal found a way to slot his shot between two Elche defenders. / Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Injuries continue to compromise Flick’s squad. The game against Elche marked the first time since mid-January that Pedri was not part of Barcelona’s lineup. Raphinha and Joan García were other regular starters that were unavailable through injury.

From the moment the starting whistle blew, the Catalans looked like a side determined to snap out of their recent slump. It took the hosts nine minutes to score the opener, as Balde went on one of his trademarked runs to set-up Yamal, who calmly cut inside and tucked his shot into the far corner to score his first open-play goal since August.

Three minutes later, Barcelona doubled their advantage. Fermín López took advantage of a poor clearance attempt and took off down the left before sending an inch-perfect cross that Ferran Torres simply tapped-in to score his fifth league goal of the term.

Barcelona continued to dominate but failed to generate clear scoring opportunities. On the verge of halftime, Elche pulled one back through Rafa Mir. The Spaniard was set free on a counter attack and Ronald Araújo failed to close down the space, allowing Mir to pick out a shot into the bottom corner to give the visitors life.

Torres has a chance to restore Barcelona’s two-goal advantage before the break, but Barça loanee Iñaki Peña denied him with a sensational close-range save.

Barcelona continued to squander chances out of the break, with Marcus Rashford missing a clear opportunity with only Peña to beat. Elche nearly equalized in the 55th minute, with a curling shot from Mir hitting the crossbar.

Eventually Rashford’s insistence paid off. The England international received a beautiful ball from Fermín, got away from his man and fired a weak-foot rocket that ricocheted off the crossbar and into the back of the net to score his first home league goal in Barça colors a day after his 28th birthday.

Rashford’s goal restored a sense of calm for the hosts. Barcelona controlled the final 20 minutes of the game and Flick was able to give cameos to Dani Olmo and Robert Lewandowski, with the previously injured pair seeing their first action since the October international break.

The Catalans cruised to the finish line and secured a much needed victory that saw them move up to second in the standings, five points adrift of leaders Real Madrid. Up next, a Champions League bout away to Club Brugge on Wednesday.

Barcelona vs. Elche Halftime Stats

Statistic

Barcelona

Elche

Possession

55%

45%

Expected Goals (xG)

1.50

0.04

Total Shots

11

1

Shots on Target

4

1

Big Chances

3

0

Pass Accuracy

82%

80%

Fouls

6

9

Corners

6

1

Barcelona vs. Elche Full Time Stats

Statistic

Barcelona

Elche

Possession

49%

51%

Expected Goals (xG)

1.94

0.71

Total Shots

17

9

Shots on Target

5

3

Big Chances

5

1

Pass Accuracy

83%

84%

Fouls

12

16

Corners

6

3

