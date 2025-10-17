Hansi Flick Slams ‘Bulls---’ Reports of Lamine Yamal Feud
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has emphatically laughed off reports of a behind-the-scenes feud in Catalonia involving winger Lamine Yamal.
Reports in Spain claimed that Flick butted heads with sporting director Deco over his desire to punish Yamal, who was allegedly late to a team meeting before the Champions League defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain.
Flick takes a zero-tolerance stance on tardiness and, as the story goes, was prepared to drop the winger, only for Deco to personally intervene and keep Yamal in the starting lineup.
When asked for his side of the story, Flick audibly laughed in front of the media as he relished the opportunity to shut the drama down.
“I’d like to know where this rumor came from,” Flick said. “Sorry about the word, but it’s totally bulls---.
“In this club, and with Deco, I really appreciate a lot how they believe in our work. We have the whole confidence and they would never ask this. I can say it’s bulls--- and I have nothing to hide because this is not true. If someone said this, he’s lying.”
Flick: Yamal’s Private Life Not a Concern
The report was the latest in a long line of accusations aimed at Yamal’s off-field antics. The teenage winger was famously slammed for his controversial 18th birthday celebrations, while his private relationships have found their way into the public eye recently.
Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé recently jumped to Yamal’s defence over his private life, and Flick followed suit on Friday.
“For me, the most important thing is that when he’s here he works hard,” the boss continued. “All of this is perfect. He’s very professional. On his days off, it’s his private life. I don’t interfere with that. It’s his life.”
Yamal has overcome a groin injury and is back available for Barcelona, who host Girona on Saturday looking to reclaim their spot at the top of the La Liga standings.