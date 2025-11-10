Hansi Flick Teases Triple Barcelona Injury Boost After International Break
Barcelona’s injury crisis could improve significantly after the international break, with Hansi Flick expecting Pedri, Raphinha and Joan García to be available for the club’s next game.
Flick’s Barcelona overcame a chaotic first half to defeat Celta Vigo 4–2, cutting the gap to Real Madrid atop the La Liga standings to just three points. It’s the first time since September that Barcelona won consecutive league games, as injuries have compromised the quality of Flick’s side.
Nevertheless, following the victory at Balaídos, the German manager sounded optimistic about his three stars making their return when Barcelona host Athletic Club on the other side of the November international break.
“I think Pedri will come back, Rapha [Raphinha] will come back, Joan [García], maybe also, so we will see. We will manage it,” Flick said.
Raphinha and Joan García have both been sidelined since the Sept. 25 win against Real Oviedo. Pedri’s last appearance was in the painful El Clásico defeat on Oct. 26.
Recovering injured players will be crucial for Barcelona’s success, as was evidenced against Celta Vigo. In his first start in over a month, Robert Lewandowski scored a hat trick to guide Barça to victory.
Flick: I See a Different Robert Lewandowski
The 37-year-old Polish striker looked back to his lethal best against Celta Vigo, bagging a hat trick to take his league tally to seven goals this term—the most of any Barça player.
Following the match Flick was asked about Lewandowski’s future, but the German opted instead to not look ahead and simply praise what the veteran has showed since returning from injury.
“This is too early [to talk about Lewandowski’s future],” Flick said. “Everyone knows about this situation.
“After the injury, I can see a different Robert Lewandowski. He’s really positive and he came back very early [ahead of schedule]. For him also, for his confidence it’s really great to score three goals today. And of course, for us important.”
With Lewandowski leading the way, Barcelona won away at Celta for only the third time in the last decade.
If the Pole is able to return to his 2024–25 self and Barcelona are boosted by key players returning from injury soon, then recent talk of Barcelona being in crisis could quickly become a thing of the past.