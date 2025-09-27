Harry Kane Breaks Historic Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland Goal Record
Harry Kane became the fastest striker across Europe’s top five leagues to reach 100 goals for one club as he netted twice in Bayern Munich’s 4–0 win over Werder Bremen on Friday.
England’s superstar captain already has 15 goals from just 10 games across all competitions this season and now sits on a grand total of 100 goals for Bayern, reaching the milestone in an incredible 104 outings.
Never before in the modern era has a striker across the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A or Ligue 1 made it to a century in so few games, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland both sharing the previous record of 105 matches for Real Madrid and Manchester City, respectively.
“It’s crazy even for me,” Kane told Sky Germany. “It’s an honour to reach 100 goals for this great club. To do it so quickly, I’m very proud of that. Hopefully I can reach another 100 as soon as possible.”
At this rate, Kane also has his sights set on the single-season Bundesliga record of 41 goals, set by Robert Lewandowski in the 2020–21 campaign. Kane already has 10 in Bayern’s first five games and confirmed he is “definitely” looking to exceed Lewandowski’s total.
“I’ve scored 10 goals in five games,” he continued. “If I keep going like this, it’s certainly possible. Every season is a marathon. We’ve started well, we’re doing well, but of course a lot can happen, and we have to be prepared for anything.”
The Fastest Strikers to Reach 100 Goals With One Club in Europe’s Top Five Leagues
Player
Club
Games Needed
Harry Kane
Bayern Munich
104
Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid
105
Erling Haaland
Manchester City
105
Luis Suárez
Barcelona
120
Zlatan Ibrahimović
Paris Saint-Germain
124
Cristiano Ronaldo
Juventus
131
Ruud van Nistelrooy
Manchester United
131
Edinson Cavani
Napoli
135
Robert Lewandowski
Bayern Munich
136
Kylian Mbappé
Paris Saint-Germain
137