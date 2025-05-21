Harry Kane Congratulates Tottenham After Europa League Final vs. Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur are lifting a trophy for the first time in 17 years.
Spurs put an end to their lengthy trophy drought on Wednesday, defeating Manchester United 1–0 in the Europa League final. It was the club's first European title since 1984, marking a monumental moment for a team that had been something of a laughing stock among rival fans.
One of the greatest Tottenham players of all time, Harry Kane, who played 11 seasons with the club from 2012 to '23, took to social media to congratulate the team on its achievement.
For all Kane was able to accomplish with Spurs, even he wasn't able to add a trophy to the club's trophy case. He played in 317 Premier League matches for the club and is Tottenham's all-time leading goal scorer with 280 across all competitions. Kane departed for Bayern Munich ahead of the 2023–24 season, and he too achieved his first major trophy in '25, winning the Bundesliga with the German side.
It may have been a bittersweet feeling to watch his former club lift the Europa League trophy in his absence, but Kane offered a classy message of congratulations to Tottenham for its success in the competition.