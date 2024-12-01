Bayern Munich Suffers Blow As Harry Kane Sustains Hamstring Injury
Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane is expected to miss several of his side’s upcoming fixtures after the club announced he has sustained a strain in his right thigh.
The England captain started up front in Bayern’s 1–1 draw away at Borussia Dortmund yesterday evening, but was withdrawn from the pitch after just 33 minutes.
Bayern’s official club statement revealed Kane’s hamstring injury was detected after the club’s medical staff conducted post-match scans to determine the extent of the 31-year-old’s injury.
However, the Bavarian club have not yet specified a timeframe for Kane to return to action, instead stating that last season’s Bundesliga top scorer would be absent for the “time being.”
Kane has been in tremendous form this campaign, already scoring 20 goals for Bayern in 19 appearances in all competitions, as well as notching three goals for England on international duty.
This news will have come as an unwelcome surprise to Bayer manager Vincent Kompany, who said in his post-match press conference that Kane’s injury “may not be something too serious.”
"Harry's goals are very hard to replace, but we have said from the start that we trust our squad," Kompany said. "You cannot replace players of his quality with another place, but the boys can do it together."
Bayern sits on top of the Bundesliga with 30 points from 12 games, after Jamal Musiala’s second-half equalizer yesterday rescued a point at Dortmund while preserving the club's unbeaten record in the league thus far.
On Tuesday, Bayern will take on last season’s league and cup double winners Bayer Leverkusen at home in the Dfb Pokal for a place in the quarterfinals. Bayern is set to play five matches this month before a two-week winter break from Dec. 21 after a home clash in the Bundesliga vs. RB Leipzig.