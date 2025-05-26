Harry Kane Names His Toughest Opponent Ever
Harry Kane named Chelsea stalwart John Terry as the toughest opponent he’s ever faced in his career, with Kane ranking Terry above the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Sergio Ramos.
Kane finally got his hands on some silverware this season as Bayern Munich cruised to the Bundesliga title. The English striker scored 26 times in Bayern’s title success, and has been nothing short of prolific since joining the German champions.
While regarded as one of the very best forwards of his generation, Kane’s legacy had been tainted by his lack of trophies. He’d been a 'nearly man' throughout his career, losing in several finals at both club and international level.
His breakout campaign arrived a decade ago in north London for a Tottenham Hotspur team at the start of their impressive journey with Mauricio Pochettino at the helm. Since then, Kane has broken Jimmy Greaves’ all-time Spurs scoring record, claimed the 2018 World Cup Golden Boot and won the European Golden Shoe during his first season at Bayern.
He’s faced up against some of the world’s very best defenders on some of the biggest stages, and in the wake of Bayern’s title success, Kane was asked to pick his toughest opponent from eight selected by Goal: Van Dijk, Ramos, Terry, Gerard Pique, Antonio Rüdiger, Rúben Dias, Giorgio Chiellini, and Mats Hummels.
It essentially worked like a round-robin tournament, with the eight defenders split into four head-to-head matchups. Kane picked the toughest from each, and the winner moved on to the next round. In the end, England’s all-time record goalscorer whittled it down to Terry and Ramos before choosing the former.
Kane faced off against the Chelsea stalwart just four times in his career when Terry was well into his twilight. Nevertheless, he still ranked his compatriot as his toughest opponent. Back in 2023, the striker cited Terry’s intelligence as to why he rated him so highly.
The striker perhaps surprisingly picked Ramos over Van Dijk given that he rarely faced off against the Spanish great. On the contrary, Kane has had countless battles with Van Dijk since the Dutch defender joined Southampton, with the pair often facing off at least twice a year between 2015–16 and 2022–23 before Kane moved to Bayern.
