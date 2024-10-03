Harry Maguire Rescues Point for Man Utd And Erik ten Hag After Fernandes Red Card
Manchester United drew 3–3 to FC Porto in the Europa League thanks to Harry Maguire after it looked like another demoralizing night for Erik ten Hag's team.
The final score doesn't tell the full story of the game. United was up two goals in 20 minutes thanks to Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Højlund before things began to rapidly unravel. Pepe brought one back seven minutes later followed by a Samuel Omorodion equalizer seven minutes after that. Coming out of the tunnel for the second half, Omorodion scored a second as things began to look grim for the Red Devils.
Adding injury to insult, Bruno Fernandes was shown a red card after a second yellow in the 81st minute. The club successfully appealed his Premier League suspension, but Fernandes will miss the Oct. 24 clash with Fenerbahçe.
Harry Maguire rescued a point in the end heading home an equalizer in the dying minutes of the game from a set piece. For ten Hag and Manchester United, it's a reprieve after what looked like a defeat going down to 10 men.
It's a result that could be papering over the cracks when it comes to ten Hag's standing at the club.
United has dropped four points in its first two Europa League games. It's another disappointment for a team needing a steady run of results after drawing to FC Twente at home. Ten Hag reportedly was given Thursday's game and a weekend trip to Aston Villa before concrete decisions are discussed.
A result against Aston Villa is crucial for ten Hag heading into the international break because the road doesn't get any easier from here.