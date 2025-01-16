How Arsenal's Transfer Plans Could Open Door for Academy Star to Flourish in Midfield
The uncertain futures of Thomas Partey and Jorginho could open the door for Myles Lewis-Skelly to step forward into midfield as the 18-year-old continues to make a name for himself this season.
Lewis-Skelly, a Hale End academy graduate, made his Premier League and Champions League debuts for Arsenal this season and looks to be in line to be the next youngster to break through for regular first team minutes.
His best performance of the season came in the north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur. He's provided adequate cover for the injured Riccardo Calafiori and Ben White as Jurrien Timber has been required to start at right back. Though, coming through the academy as a midfielder has opened up the possibility for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta to revamp their options come the summer.
Both Partey and Jorginho are out of contract at the end of the season. Coupled with reports surrounding a move for Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi, the Daily Mail is reporting that Lewis-Skelly will be given more opportunities to play in midfield. Though, the club reportedly hasn't made a final decision regarding Partey and Jorginho.
Arteta has consistently highlighted the importance of academy products given opportunities to break into the first team, and Lewis-Skelly is the latest name to follow the likes of Bukayo Saka and Ethan Nwaneri.
If Partey (31) and Jorginho (33) leave on free transfers and Zubimendi (25) is brought in, the age profile alongside Martin Ødegaard, Declan Rice and Mikel Merino drastically changes if Lewis-Skelly is brought in. He's shown the ability to protect the ball from opposition, play decisive through balls and keep things ticking along in a position that the manager demands a lot from.
Oleksandr Zinchenko's initial transfer in 2022 saw Arsenal deploy their left back as more of a falseback, fitting into midfield and aiding in the build-up. Lewis-Skelly's defensive attributes have allowed him to excel early on as a left back, but he could be primed to be a midfield gem for the future.