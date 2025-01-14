How Would Arsenal Line Up With Martin Zubimendi
Reports from England have linked Arsenal with a summer 2025 transfer for Real Sociedad and Spain midfielder, Martin Zubimendi.
A highly sought after player across Europe, Zubimendi has had his fair share of suitors. Liverpool were linked with the midfielder last summer in Arne Slot's first transfer window in charge. Though, Zubimendi turned down the move. The Athletic reported Arsenal has been working on this transfer for a considerable time. The Daily Mail's Sami Mokbel went as far to report the move is virtually completed.
If the move comes to fruition later this year, Zubimendi could be a transformative piece in Arsenal's midfield. Despite calls from the supporter base to sign a striker, Arteta has consistently reinforced his defense and midfield. Zubimendi could be the perfect signing, though, to unlock Arsenal's attack.
Here's how Arsenal could line up tactically with Martin Zubimendi.
4-3-3: Arsenal's Version of Rodri
The most likely scenario is Arteta deploys Zubimendi as the deepest lying midfielder and the metronome. He'll be the one keeping things ticking over, cycling the ball to Declan Rice and Martin Ødegaard to facilitate attacks while protecting the back line of Gabriel and William Saliba.
It would be a natural fit for Zubimendi who plays as the lone defensive midfielder at Real Sociedad currently in a 4-1-4-1. It would also allow Rice to cement himself as the left-sided midfielder given license to roam and support attacks. There are question marks around Rice's capability to be that midfielder, especially given the signing of Mikel Merino last summer. Though, we've rarely seen a midfield of Merino, Rice and Ødegaard so far.
Arsenal have arguably played their best when Rice was on the left side with Jorginho sitting deeper last season. Zubimendi would be a major upgrade with a better age profile to both the Italian and Thomas Partey.
4-2-3-1: The Next Evolution of Martin Ødegaard
Another option, and one that perhaps fans might be overlooking, is creating the most stable, possession based team in all of Europe.
A 4-2-3-1 system with Rice and Zubimendi in a double pivot would not only create one of the best midfield pairings on paper, but also one that unlocks club captain Ødegaard. The '10' role is a dying art in today's sport. Most top teams opt for a '8' who can not only facilitate attacks, but also do their fair share of defensive work. Ødegaard has the talent to be that sole creative midfielder, but Arteta deploys him currently on the right side pulling double duty. He isn't the strongest midfielder in the world at winning duels, hence the Merino signing, but what if he didn't have to worry about that?
What if, Ødegaard was given the creative freedom to sit in the pocket and create chances for Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli? Or more importantly, what if he was put in a stronger, tactical position to create goal scoring opportunities himself? Arne Slot has had great success so far with the tactical tweaks he's made to Liverpool with the same system. It is a copycat sport in many ways, but don't overlook how a midfield signing could eventually unlock Arsenal's attack on a more consistent basis.
Especially if the Zubimendi move is compounded by bringing in a high-profile striker or forward...