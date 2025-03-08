SI

How Did Liverpool Make Six Substitutions Against Southampton?

Fans might've been confused as to how Liverpool made six substitutions when Jarell Quansah came on for Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 90th minute.

Max Mallow

Mohamed Salah (right) scored twice from the penalty spot against Southampton.
Mohamed Salah (right) scored twice from the penalty spot against Southampton. / IMAGO/Propaganda Photo

Liverpool defeated Southampton in the Premier League extending their lead atop the table to 16 points ahead of Arsenal's clash with Manchester United.

While the fanfare and excitement of edging closer to a league title, a substitute in the 90th minute arguably garnered more attention online from fans. Jarell Quansah came on for Trent Alexander-Arnold to see out the game, but fans noticed that it was their sixth substitute of the game. Amid fears of having the game ruled out for breaking a rule, the substitution was completely legal even though fans know teams are usually allotted five.

How Did Liverpool Make Six Substitutions Against Southampton?

Liverpool were allotted another substitution because of Jan Bednarek coming off for Southampton in the first half because of the Premier League's concussion protocol.

The Premier League introduced concussion substitutions in 2021. "Following extensive consultation with medical experts and National Associations to find ways to improve management of possible neurological head injuries in football matches, the IFAB have approved trials to use APCS."

Opposing teams are allowed to make another traditional substitution at the time of their choosing if a player comes off through the concussion protocol.

Liverpool Substitutes vs. Southampton

Substitution

Time

Andrew Robertson for Kostas Tsimikas

46th minute

Alexis Mac Allister for Curtis Jones

46th minute

Harvey Elliott for Dominik Szoboszlai

46th minute

Diogo Jota for Darwin Nunez

68th minute

Wataru Endo for Ryan Gravenberch

81st minute

Jarell Quansah for Trent Alexander-Arnold

90th minute

