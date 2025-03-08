How Did Liverpool Make Six Substitutions Against Southampton?
Liverpool defeated Southampton in the Premier League extending their lead atop the table to 16 points ahead of Arsenal's clash with Manchester United.
While the fanfare and excitement of edging closer to a league title, a substitute in the 90th minute arguably garnered more attention online from fans. Jarell Quansah came on for Trent Alexander-Arnold to see out the game, but fans noticed that it was their sixth substitute of the game. Amid fears of having the game ruled out for breaking a rule, the substitution was completely legal even though fans know teams are usually allotted five.
Liverpool were allotted another substitution because of Jan Bednarek coming off for Southampton in the first half because of the Premier League's concussion protocol.
The Premier League introduced concussion substitutions in 2021. "Following extensive consultation with medical experts and National Associations to find ways to improve management of possible neurological head injuries in football matches, the IFAB have approved trials to use APCS."
Opposing teams are allowed to make another traditional substitution at the time of their choosing if a player comes off through the concussion protocol.
Liverpool Substitutes vs. Southampton
Substitution
Time
Andrew Robertson for Kostas Tsimikas
46th minute
Alexis Mac Allister for Curtis Jones
46th minute
Harvey Elliott for Dominik Szoboszlai
46th minute
Diogo Jota for Darwin Nunez
68th minute
Wataru Endo for Ryan Gravenberch
81st minute
Jarell Quansah for Trent Alexander-Arnold
90th minute