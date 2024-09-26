How Long Is a Soccer Field?
Unlike football fields, soccer fields vary in length throughout the countless leagues and levels in the world.
All football fields across high school, college, and the NFL have the same measurements, leaving little room for inconsistency. Players can go their entire careers without ever having to adjust to new field measurements.
Soccer players are not so lucky. From the world's biggest stadiums to high school fields, soccer pitches do not all fall under one standard dimension. Although the differences might not seem like a lot on paper, they still have an impact on the sport's playing and viewing experience.
Here's a breakdown of the various field lengths in soccer.
How long is a soccer field?
A professional soccer field is typically 115 yards x 74 yards long. Some of the most well-known, iconic stadiums in the world, including the Etihad and Anfield, both measure 115 yards x 74 yards long.
Of course, not every single soccer pitch throughout Europe is the same exact length. For example, Chelsea's Stamford Bridge is just a bit smaller at 113 yards x 74 yards. Similarly, the Stadio Diego Maradona in Naples, Italy, home to Napoli, is larger than the average, measuring 120 yards x 74 yards.
Ultimately, almost every high-level, professional soccer pitch will be anywhere from 110-120 yards by 74 yards. The lengths allow players to maintain decent consistency as they travel from one field to another, both in league play and international play.
A lot of variety comes into the equation in the lower tiers of soccer. Wrexham, currently in League One, has a smaller pitch than most Premier League clubs; the STōK Cae Ras is just 111 yards x 74 yards.
College and high school soccer fields are likely even smaller due to budget and space restraints throughout the United States. It is not uncommon for high school teams to play on their school's football field, which likely measures 120 yards x 53 yards.