How Manchester City Can Qualify for the Champions League Knockout Stage
Manchester City face an uphill battle on the final day of the Champions League league phase. Currently on the outside looking in for qualification to the next round, City must defeat Club Brugge to advance.
City's struggles this season have been well documented. Their collapse against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League wasn't just another demoralizing loss—it put them on the brink of elimination.
Now, Pep Guardiola's side is in a do-or-die scenario on the final day of Champions League league phase action.
How Manchester City Can Qualify for the Champions League Knockout Stage
Manchester City head into the final day in 25th place, two points out of a qualification spot. Winning against Club Brugge would be enough, but that's also the only scenario available. Given City's amounted just eight points through seven games, a draw wouldn't be sufficient if other teams still not qualified drop points.
Simple enough on the surface: win and you're in. Win and have other teams sat 19th through 24th drop points? Possibly an improved finish, but ultimately there's no scenario in which City can finish higher than the unseeded portion of the knockout stage.
If Manchester City fail to win, it would be just the first time in 12 years that the blue side of Manchester has been eliminated before the knockout stage.
When Does Manchester City Play Club Brugge?
Manchester City's final Champions League league phase game kicks off Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. ET. Every game will begin at the same time to ensure competitive integrity on the final day.