How Many Red Cards Does Sergio Ramos Have in His Career?

The 38-year-old received his first red card while representing Monterrey.

Amanda Langell

Sergio Ramos is no stranger to red cards.
/ IMAGO/Agencia-MexSport

Sergio Ramos might have been sent off for the first time in Liga MX at the weekend, but the center back has a history of seeing red throughout his career.

Ramos developed a reputation over the years as a player who is unafraid to enter the referee's book. He has been known to overstep the boundaries of aggressive and physical defending, though, with tackles and heated moments that send him off the pitch.

Since joining Liga MX's Monterrey in February, the center back has made all types of headlines, mainly for his recent goalscoring; Ramos already has three goals to his name in just five appearances for the club.

However, he most recently stole the spotlight with another red card to add to his resume.

Sergio Ramos Sent Off in Monterrey's Win vs. Pumas UNAM

In the dying moments of Monterrey's 1–3 victory over Pumas UNAM, Ramos poked the ball out of play before lashing out at Guillermo Martínez. The defender attempted to kick Martínez from behind and immediately saw red.

Both teams came together in the aftermath as tensions boiled over at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario. Check out the moment below.

How Many Red Cards Does Sergio Ramos Have in his Career?

Ramos has now received 30 red cards in his career. He was sent off 26 times while representing Real Madrid, twice at PSG, once for Sevilla and now once for Monterrey.

The World Cup winner never saw red during his 18-year stint for Spain.

Team

Appearances

Red Cards

Sevilla

87

1

Real Madrid

657

26

PSG

58

2

Monterrey

5

1

Spain

180

0

After Ramos was sent packing, the Spaniard shared on X, "It was obvious I couldn’t leave this league without a red card. +3 and onwards!"

Ramos will receive a suspension for his actions amid Monterrey's climb toward the top of the Liga MX standings. The club sits in eighth place with 19 points, eight points behind league leaders, Club América.

Published
Amanda Langell
AMANDA LANGELL

Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer covering the European game and international competitions.

