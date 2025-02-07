Why is Sergio Ramos Wearing Number 93 for Monterrey in Liga MX?
After over eight months since he was last seen on a soccer pitch, legendary Real Madrid center back, Sergio Ramos, will return to action playing for CF Monterrey in Liga MX.
The former Real Madrid captain will reinforce a team that finished runner-up in the Apertura 2024, losing the final to three-peat champions Club América. Now, Monterrey have high-expectations for the first half of 2025.
Anything other than winning a sixth Liga MX title in Clausura 2025 will be considered as a failure. Improving on last year's semifinal run at the Concacaf Champions Cup is also a clear objective. Finally, a solid performance in this summer's 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will be expected given the economic investment in the squad.
Club León had previously made the marquee signing of the Liga MX window when they added Ramos's former Real Madrid teammate, James Rodríguez to their ranks. Not to be outdone, Monterrey's sporting director, José Antonio "Tato" Noriega, convinced Ramos to sign for Rayados, joining fellow Spaniards Oliver Torres and Sergio Canales. Noriega has built a formidable squad, with fans in social media nicknaming him "FlorenTato," comparing him to Real Madrid's famous president.
Ramos will travel to Mexico in the coming days and manager Martín Demichelis will decide when he's ready to make his debut for the club.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S LIGA MX WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Why is Sergio Ramos Wearing Number 93 for Monterrey in Liga MX?
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
When Monterrey finally posted an introductory video on social media announcing the arrival of Ramos, they also unveiled the four time Champions League winner will wear number 93 on the back of his shirt.
Four is the number most associated Ramos over the course of his career; however, academy graduate Victor Guzmán already started the Clausura 2025 season with it on his shirt. Ramos pivoted and picked 93, a nod to biggest moment of his career.
After twelve years without a Champions League trophy, Real Madrid finally won "La Decima" in 2014 thanks to Ramos's equalizer on the 93rd minute against city rivals Atlético de Madrid. His goal at the dead sent the game to extra-time, where Los Blancos culminated the comeback and ended their Champions League drought.
Real Madrid posted a picture of their legend's new number, recognizing the homage paid to one of the biggest moments in club history and wishing him well in his new chapter.
Rayados will visit Querétaro on Feb. 16 with many targeting that match as the scene of Ramos's potential debut.