How Many Sisters Have Played for the USWNT?
There's nothing quite like lining up next to your own sibling when representing your country.
Last Sunday, at State Farm Stadium in Arizona, Alyssa and Gisele Thompson started for the U.S. women's national team together in a 2-1 win over Australia. By doing so, the duo from Los Angeles became the first siblings to start for the USA since 2021.
"We've always dreamed about doing this together," Alyssa Thompson told the media on Sunday.
"I just felt so, comfortable, so natural." Gisele Thompson added. "Having her [Alyssa] out there just made me feel like 'I got this'. So, I knew she had my back and I had hers."
The Thompsons are the third set of sisters to feature for the USWNT. The first were twins Lorrie and Ronnie Fair in 1997, followed by Sam and Kristie Mewis in 2014.
Back in 2022, older sister Alyssa Thompson made her debut for the USWNT in a friendly against England at Wembley Stadium. Since then, the Angel City winger has amassed 14 total appearances and scored one goal for the USA.
866 days after her older sister debuted, Gisele Thompson received her first USA cap at the age of 19 in a 2025 SheBelieves Cup match against Colombia in Houston, Texas.
Only on four occasions in the history of the program have sisters been in the starting lineup together. Aside from the Thompsons on Sunday, the other three times were the Mewises. Most recently in a friendly against Mexico in 2021.
After making her debut in 2014, Sam Mewis won the 2019 World Cup and played 83 times, scoring 24 goals, for the USA before retiring from soccer in 2024. Older sister Kristie Mewis earned her first cap in 2013 and has made 53 appearances scoring seven goals.
Lorrie and Ronnie Fair did share the pitch together but never saw both their names on the same starting team sheet. Lorrie Fair played over 120 times for the USWNT, while Ronnie Fair was capped just three times.
After making her USA debut in 1996 at 17, Lorrie Fair became the youngest member of the victorious 1999 Women's World Cup squad. She then went on to play every minute of the 2000 Sydney Olympics where the USA won silver.
While the Mewises both played midfield, the Fairs were a defender and midfielder duo just like the Thompsons. There's also a National Women's Soccer League connection between the Fairs and the Thompsons because Lorrie and Ronnie are also minority investors in Angel City, the club the Thompsons play for.
With Gisele just 19, and Alyssa only 20, the Thompsons have broken into the USWNT with many of their best years ahead of them. USA head coach Emma Hayes has spoken about using the 2025 SheBelieves Cup as an audition for young players. With the Thompsons being two of the brightest new stars.
“I thought Gisele showed tenacity and good aggression in her individual duels," Hayes said after Gisele Thompson's USA debut. "It’s a really good debut considering she’s playing probably one of the best wingers [Caitlin Foord] in the world on current form."