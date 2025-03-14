SI

How Many Times Have Liverpool Won the Carabao Cup?

The Reds last won the Carabao Cup in 2024 against Chelsea.

Amanda Langell

Liverpool are the defending Carabao Cup champions.
/ IMAGO/Sportsphoto

No other club in the history of the Carabao Cup has topped the competition more times than Liverpool.

Liverpool might be the most recent winners of the Carabao Cup, but their dominance in the competition started last century. The Reds became the first team in history to win the title four times in a row over 40 years ago, a record that still stands the test of time; Manchester City only matched the feat under Pep Guardiola.

Now, Liverpool have the opportunity to continue a new winning streak in the competition. One year after Liverpool's 1–0 victory over Chelsea in the 2024 Carabao Cup final, the club could lift the trophy in back-to-back seasons. The Reds just have to get past Newcastle United in the 2025 Carabao Cup final.

In fact, a victory over Newcastle will extend Liverpool's record as the most successful club in Carabao Cup history.

How Many Times Have Liverpool Won the Carabao Cup?

Liverpool have won the Carabao Cup a record 10 times. No other side has reached double-digit titles in the competition.

Liverpool have been to more Carabao Cup finals than any other club as well. Their appearance at Wembley Stadium against Newcastle will be the club's 15th time playing in the Carabao Cup final.

Take a look at how Liverpool's success in the competition compares to other Premier League sides:

Club

Carabao Cup Titles

Years Won

Liverpool

10

1981, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1995, 2001, 2003, 2012, 2022, 2024

Manchester City

8

1970, 1976, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021

Manchester United

6

1992, 2006, 2009, 20010, 2017, 2023

Aston Villa

5

1961, 1975, 1977, 1994, 1996

Chelsea

5

1965, 1998, 2005, 2007, 2015

Every Time Liverpool Won the Carabao Cup

Here's a full breakdown of each time Liverpool added another Carabao Cup to their trophy cabinet:

Year

Carabao Cup Winners

Losers

Score

2024

Liverpool

Chelsea

1–0 (AET)

2022

Liverpool

Chelsea

0–0 (PKs)

2012

Liverpool

Cardiff City

2–2 (PKs)

2003

Liverpool

Manchester United

2–1

2001

Liverpool

Birmingham City

1–1 (PKs)

1995

Liverpool

Bolton

2–1

1984

Liverpool

Everton

1–0

1983

Liverpool

Manchester United

2–1

1982

Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur

3–1

1981

Liverpool

West Ham United

2–1

Four of Liverpool's 10 Carabao Cup wins came against Chelsea and Manchester United. The Reds only played Manchester City once in the Carabao Cup final, but they came up short in a penalty shootout in 2016.

Liverpool's three other Carabao Cup final defeats came against Chelsea (2005), Arsenal (1987) and Nottingham Forest (1978).

Published
Amanda Langell
AMANDA LANGELL

Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer covering the European game and international competitions.

