How Many Times Have Liverpool Won the Carabao Cup?
No other club in the history of the Carabao Cup has topped the competition more times than Liverpool.
Liverpool might be the most recent winners of the Carabao Cup, but their dominance in the competition started last century. The Reds became the first team in history to win the title four times in a row over 40 years ago, a record that still stands the test of time; Manchester City only matched the feat under Pep Guardiola.
Now, Liverpool have the opportunity to continue a new winning streak in the competition. One year after Liverpool's 1–0 victory over Chelsea in the 2024 Carabao Cup final, the club could lift the trophy in back-to-back seasons. The Reds just have to get past Newcastle United in the 2025 Carabao Cup final.
In fact, a victory over Newcastle will extend Liverpool's record as the most successful club in Carabao Cup history.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S LIVERPOOL WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
How Many Times Have Liverpool Won the Carabao Cup?
Liverpool have won the Carabao Cup a record 10 times. No other side has reached double-digit titles in the competition.
Liverpool have been to more Carabao Cup finals than any other club as well. Their appearance at Wembley Stadium against Newcastle will be the club's 15th time playing in the Carabao Cup final.
Take a look at how Liverpool's success in the competition compares to other Premier League sides:
Club
Carabao Cup Titles
Years Won
Liverpool
10
1981, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1995, 2001, 2003, 2012, 2022, 2024
Manchester City
8
1970, 1976, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021
Manchester United
6
1992, 2006, 2009, 20010, 2017, 2023
Aston Villa
5
1961, 1975, 1977, 1994, 1996
Chelsea
5
1965, 1998, 2005, 2007, 2015
Every Time Liverpool Won the Carabao Cup
Here's a full breakdown of each time Liverpool added another Carabao Cup to their trophy cabinet:
Year
Carabao Cup Winners
Losers
Score
2024
Liverpool
Chelsea
1–0 (AET)
2022
Liverpool
Chelsea
0–0 (PKs)
2012
Liverpool
Cardiff City
2–2 (PKs)
2003
Liverpool
Manchester United
2–1
2001
Liverpool
Birmingham City
1–1 (PKs)
1995
Liverpool
Bolton
2–1
1984
Liverpool
Everton
1–0
1983
Liverpool
Manchester United
2–1
1982
Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur
3–1
1981
Liverpool
West Ham United
2–1
Four of Liverpool's 10 Carabao Cup wins came against Chelsea and Manchester United. The Reds only played Manchester City once in the Carabao Cup final, but they came up short in a penalty shootout in 2016.
Liverpool's three other Carabao Cup final defeats came against Chelsea (2005), Arsenal (1987) and Nottingham Forest (1978).