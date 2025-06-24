How Many Trophies Does Lionel Messi Have? A Complete Breakdown of His Career Titles
Of all the soccer players in the world, nobody has won in the sport as much as Lionel Messi. Admired for his silky moves on the ball, detailed vision, and pinpoint passing, the Argentine’s game has been among the world’s best over the last two decades.
Since joining FC Barcelona in 2004, he has gone on to win everywhere he has played, whether that be in his club career at Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Inter Miami CF, or with Argentina’s national team; his dominance has been unparalleled.
In this article, Sports Illustrated takes a look at the world-record number of trophies he has won, and some of the countless records he has achieved through his historic career.
How Many Trophies Has Lionel Messi Won in His Career?
Lionel Messi has won 46 trophies in his career, combining his achievements between club and country. Most recently, he won the 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield, given to the best team in the MLS regular season, after helping Inter Miami to an MLS regular-season record points mark of 74 over 34 games.
Although most of his trophies come with FC Barcelona, none shine brighter than the title he secured in penalty kicks at FIFA World Cup 2022, as Argentina beat France in one of the most memorable World Cup finals of all time.
At Barcelona, he won 35 trophies before winning three with PSG and two with Miami. Internationally, he has one World Cup title and five other trophies with La Albiceleste.
Messi’s Trophies With FC Barcelona
After graduating from the Newell’s Old Boys youth system, Messi came over to FC Barcelona in 2004 and made his first-team debut at just 17 years old, instantly providing jaw-dropping moments of creativity at the Camp Nou.
From 2004 to 2020, he helped lead Barcelona to 10 La Liga titles, capturing four UEFA Champions Leagues alongside three FIFA Club World Cups and several other trophies, while forming a dominant side alongside Neymar Jr., now Inter Miami teammates Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Luis Suárez.
Trophy
Season
La Liga
2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019
UEFA Champions League
2006, 2009, 2011, 2015
FIFA Club World Cup
2010, 2012, 2016
Copa Del Rey
2009, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021
Supercopa de España
2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018
UEFA SuperCup
2009, 2011, 2015
Messi’s Trophies With Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)
Messi’s time with PSG may not have been as long as some of his other stops, but it still included a lot of winning, with two Ligue 1 titles in 2022 and 2023, as well as a Trophée des Champions win in 2022.
During his time at the Parc de Princes, he played alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, while also crossing paths with Angel Di Maria and several other stars. However, the club’s hopes of winning a UEFA Champions League title with Messi fell short, and they had to wait until 2025 to capture their first European crown.
Trophy
Season
Ligue 1
2022, 2023
Trophée des Champions
2022
Messi’s Trophies With Inter Miami
The Inter Miami chapter of Messi’s career started off with a bang, as he was thrown right into Leagues Cup competition after signing, and went on to lead the Herons to their first title in club history.
Since then, he has helped them win the Supporters’ Shield as regular-season champions and has set numerous records, which have helped him reach 50 goals in 61 games, with his half-century marker coming with a direct free kick against FC Porto at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
Throughout his tenure in MLS, he has also raised the profile of the league and soccer in America, showcasing his brilliance to a new audience and drawing sellout crowds across North America and the Caribbean through the Leagues Cup, MLS, and Concacaf Champions Cup.
Trophy
Season
Leagues Cup
2023
MLS Supporters' Shield
2024
Messi’s International Trophies With Argentina
While representing La Albiceleste, Messi has enjoyed incredible success, including the 2022 World Cup title, wins in the 2021 and 2024 Copa América, and a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the championship at the 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup.
Yet, he has also suffered his fair share of heartbreak. At the height of his powers in 2014, his Argentina side fell to Germany in extra time in the World Cup final in Rio de Janeiro, and in 2016, they lost the Copa América final to Chile.
That 2016 loss was almost the end as well, with Messi announcing his retirement from international football in the moments after the heartbreak, only to return later to capture two Copa Amérircas and the World Cup to solidify him as the best-ever.
Trophy
Season
FIFA World Cup
2022
Copa América
2021, 2024
Finalissima
2022
Olympic Games
2008
U20 World Cup
2005
Records and Milestones Alongside Messi’s Trophy Wins
Outside of the 46 team trophies in his career, Messi has also won nearly every individual honor he has been up for. Whether looking at his record eight Ballon d’Ors, or being the all-time goalscoring leader at Inter Miami and FC Barcelona, his illustrious career takes over most record books.
Awards and Records
Total
Ballon d’Or
8
La Liga Player of the Year
9
European Golden Shoe
6
Laureus World Sports Award
2
World Cup Golden Ball/MVP
2
UEFA Men’s Player of the Year
2
Copa America Most Valuable Player
2
Landon Donovan MLS MVP
1
Most goals for Barcelona
672
Most trophies won at Barcelona
35
Most games played for Barcelona:
778
Most goals for club and country in a year
91 (2012)
Most goals for Inter Miami
50
Most goals for Argentina
112
Messi’s Trophy Haul vs. Other Legends: Who Comes Close?
There are no players that are very close to Lionel Messi when it comes to the sheer number of trophies won in his career. However, Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Busquets, Dani Alves, and Ryan Giggs all rank among the top 10 most successful players in terms of trophies.
Here's how Messi's total team trophy haul stacks up.
Player
Total Trophies
1. Lionel Messi
46
2. Dani Alves
44
3. Hossam Hassan
41
4. Hossam Ashour
39
5. Sergio Busquets
38
T-6. Maxwell
37
T-6. Andres Iniesta
37
T-6. Gerard Piqué
37
T-9. Ryan Giggs
34
T-9. Cristiano Ronaldo
34