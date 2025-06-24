SI

How Many Trophies Does Lionel Messi Have? A Complete Breakdown of His Career Titles

No soccer player has won more than Lionel Messi in their career

Ben Steiner

Lionel Messi is the most decorated soccer player in history.
Lionel Messi is the most decorated soccer player in history. / Yukihito Taguchi-Imagn Images

Of all the soccer players in the world, nobody has won in the sport as much as Lionel Messi. Admired for his silky moves on the ball, detailed vision, and pinpoint passing, the Argentine’s game has been among the world’s best over the last two decades. 

Since joining FC Barcelona in 2004, he has gone on to win everywhere he has played, whether that be in his club career at Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Inter Miami CF, or with Argentina’s national team; his dominance has been unparalleled. 

In this article, Sports Illustrated takes a look at the world-record number of trophies he has won, and some of the countless records he has achieved through his historic career. 

How Many Trophies Has Lionel Messi Won in His Career?

Lionel Messi has won 46 trophies in his career, combining his achievements between club and country. Most recently, he won the 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield, given to the best team in the MLS regular season, after helping Inter Miami to an MLS regular-season record points mark of 74 over 34 games. 

Although most of his trophies come with FC Barcelona, none shine brighter than the title he secured in penalty kicks at FIFA World Cup 2022, as Argentina beat France in one of the most memorable World Cup finals of all time. 

At Barcelona, he won 35 trophies before winning three with PSG and two with Miami. Internationally, he has one World Cup title and five other trophies with La Albiceleste. 

Messi’s Trophies With FC Barcelona

Messi Trophies
Lionel Messi, center, became the best player in FC Barcelona history when playing alongside Luis Suárez, left, and Neymar Jr., right,.. / Imago/Newscom World

After graduating from the Newell’s Old Boys youth system, Messi came over to FC Barcelona in 2004 and made his first-team debut at just 17 years old, instantly providing jaw-dropping moments of creativity at the Camp Nou. 

From 2004 to 2020, he helped lead Barcelona to 10 La Liga titles, capturing four UEFA Champions Leagues alongside three FIFA Club World Cups and several other trophies, while forming a dominant side alongside Neymar Jr., now Inter Miami teammates Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Luis Suárez. 

Trophy

Season

La Liga

2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019

UEFA Champions League

2006, 2009, 2011, 2015

FIFA Club World Cup

2010, 2012, 2016

Copa Del Rey

2009, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021

Supercopa de España

2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018

UEFA SuperCup

2009, 2011, 2015

Messi’s Trophies With Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi won two Ligue 1 titles during his short stint with PSG. / Imago/Sebastioan Frej

Messi’s time with PSG may not have been as long as some of his other stops, but it still included a lot of winning, with two Ligue 1 titles in 2022 and 2023, as well as a Trophée des Champions win in 2022. 

During his time at the Parc de Princes, he played alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, while also crossing paths with Angel Di Maria and several other stars. However, the club’s hopes of winning a UEFA Champions League title with Messi fell short, and they had to wait until 2025 to capture their first European crown. 

Trophy

Season

Ligue 1

2022, 2023

Trophée des Champions

2022

Messi’s Trophies With Inter Miami

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi, center right, won the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield alongside his longtime friends and teammates, Jordi Alba, Luis Suárez and Sergio Busquets. / Inter Miami CF/MLS Photos via Imagn Images

The Inter Miami chapter of Messi’s career started off with a bang, as he was thrown right into Leagues Cup competition after signing, and went on to lead the Herons to their first title in club history. 

Since then, he has helped them win the Supporters’ Shield as regular-season champions and has set numerous records, which have helped him reach 50 goals in 61 games, with his half-century marker coming with a direct free kick against FC Porto at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Throughout his tenure in MLS, he has also raised the profile of the league and soccer in America, showcasing his brilliance to a new audience and drawing sellout crowds across North America and the Caribbean through the Leagues Cup, MLS, and Concacaf Champions Cup. 

Trophy

Season

Leagues Cup

2023

MLS Supporters' Shield

2024

Messi’s International Trophies With Argentina

Messi
Lionel Messi solidified himself as the best soccer player ever after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. / Yukihito Taguchi-Imagn Images

While representing La Albiceleste, Messi has enjoyed incredible success, including the 2022 World Cup title, wins in the 2021 and 2024 Copa América, and a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the championship at the 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup. 

Yet, he has also suffered his fair share of heartbreak. At the height of his powers in 2014, his Argentina side fell to Germany in extra time in the World Cup final in Rio de Janeiro, and in 2016, they lost the Copa América final to Chile. 

That 2016 loss was almost the end as well, with Messi announcing his retirement from international football in the moments after the heartbreak, only to return later to capture two Copa Amérircas and the World Cup to solidify him as the best-ever.

Trophy

Season

FIFA World Cup

2022

Copa América

2021, 2024

Finalissima

2022

Olympic Games

2008

U20 World Cup

2005

Records and Milestones Alongside Messi’s Trophy Wins

Outside of the 46 team trophies in his career, Messi has also won nearly every individual honor he has been up for. Whether looking at his record eight Ballon d’Ors, or being the all-time goalscoring leader at Inter Miami and FC Barcelona, his illustrious career takes over most record books. 

Awards and Records

Total

Ballon d’Or

8

La Liga Player of the Year

9

European Golden Shoe

6

Laureus World Sports Award

2

World Cup Golden Ball/MVP

2

UEFA Men’s Player of the Year

2

Copa America Most Valuable Player

2

Landon Donovan MLS MVP

1

Most goals for Barcelona

672

Most trophies won at Barcelona

35

Most games played for Barcelona:

778

Most goals for club and country in a year

91 (2012)

Most goals for Inter Miami

50

Most goals for Argentina

112

Messi’s Trophy Haul vs. Other Legends: Who Comes Close?

There are no players that are very close to Lionel Messi when it comes to the sheer number of trophies won in his career. However, Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Busquets, Dani Alves, and Ryan Giggs all rank among the top 10 most successful players in terms of trophies.

Here's how Messi's total team trophy haul stacks up.

Player

Total Trophies

1. Lionel Messi

46

2. Dani Alves

44

3. Hossam Hassan

41

4. Hossam Ashour

39

5. Sergio Busquets

38

T-6. Maxwell

37

T-6. Andres Iniesta

37

T-6. Gerard Piqué

37

T-9. Ryan Giggs

34

T-9. Cristiano Ronaldo

34

