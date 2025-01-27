How Real Madrid Can Qualify for the Champions League Round of 16
With just one game left to play in the Champions League league phase, Real Madrid have a slim chance of automatically qualifying for the round of 16.
Going into the 2024–25 Champions League season, Real Madrid were one of the favorites to finish in the top eight of the new league phase standings. However, Los Blancos' title defense has had its fair share of disappointments. Real Madrid suffered defeats to Lille, AC Milan and Liverpool, giving them just 12 points heading into the final matchday.
Still, the defending European champions can climb up the ranks and secure a spot among the eight best teams in the league phase with a little help from teams across Europe, including their biggest rivals, Barcelona.
Check out just what Real Madrid need to happen on Wednesday, Jan. 29 to qualify for the Champions League round of 16.
How Real Madrid Can Qualify Automatically for the Champions League Round of 16
Real Madrid need a lot to go their way if they want to secure a spot in the top eight and automatically punch their ticket to the Champions League round of 16. First and foremost, Los Blancos must win their final match of the league phase against Brest, preferably by at least three goals.
Then, Real Madrid must hope for the following outcomes:
- Atalanta must lose to Barcelona: The Serie A side would be left with just 14 points.
- Aston Villa must drop points against Celtic: As long as Aston Villa only collects one or zero points, they will be trumped by Real Madrid in the standings. A win for Celtic would put them level with Los Blancos, but Real Madrid has the better goal difference.
- Monaco must drop points to Inter Milan: A draw or a defeat for Monaco would put the French team below Real Madrid.
- Feyenoord and Lille must draw: If either Feyenoord or Lille walk away with all three points, then one of them will have 16 points and knock Real Madrid out of the top eight.
It would also be helpful if Bayer Leverkusen does not win their match against Sparta Prague.
Even if all of the outcomes unfold in Real Madrid's favor, Ancelotti's side would still have to hope that Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Juventus also drop points. If not, then the team among the four with the best goal difference will jump into the automatic qualification spots.
How Real Madrid Can Qualify for the Champions League Knockout Stage
Real Madrid already secured their spot in the Champions League knockout phase playoffs. With 12 points from their first seven matches, the defending European champions are guaranteed a place in the knockout stage.
In fact, even if they lose to Brest, Real Madrid will still advance to the knockout phase playoffs. Their overall seeding, though, would take a hit.
To make the Champions League round of 16, Los Blancos would then have to come out on top of their two-legged tie against their opponent in the knockout phase playoffs.