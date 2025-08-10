How Son Heung-min Fared in His LAFC Debut in MLS
Son Heung-min is going to be good for LAFC in Major League Soccer.
In less than 10 days, the South Korean superstar went from roaring crowds in Seoul at his Tottenham Hotspur sendoff match to making his MLS debut in the suburbs of Chicago in LAFC’s 2–2 draw against the Chicago Fire.
It was a whirlwind week for the 33-year-old, but that didn’t stop him from making his MLS debut as soon as possible, coming on as a 61st-minute substitute for LAFC as the game sat tied 1–1.
And maybe, in some ways, it was appropriate for LAFC—most often wearing black, to be playing in their white kits, for the former Tottenham star’s debut.
It couldn’t have gone much better either. In the 77th minute, LAFC’s Nathan Ordaz launched Son forward on a breakaway amid a tense back-and-forth moment before Fire defender Carlos Terán took him down in the box with VAR awarding a penalty kick.
However, it was LAFC’s other superstar, Denis Bouanga, who stepped up and slotted it home to level the match at 2–2, but there were still some other stellar moments from Son in his debut.
Head coach Steve Cherundolo lined up LAFC in a 4-3-3 to start the match, and it did not feature any Designated Players with both Son and Bouanga on the bench. Still, the second half changes saw Bouanga take on the left wing, while Son took up a more central role in the attack.
It didn’t take long for the South Korean superstar to get involved in the game either. In the 67th minute, he put up his first shot with the club, dropping deep in transition to open up space for Ordaz to find him centrally after a run down the wing.
It wasn’t the only time Ordaz and Son linked up either, with the El Salvador international setting up Son for a backheel attempt on a cross in the 72nd minute, which the former Premier League star wasn’t able to connect on.
Outside of the combinations with Ordaz, Son also attacked in sync with Bouanga, overlapping with the Gabon international in quick exchanges. Yet, LAFC were caught out soon after their first combination, conceding the 2–1 goal in the 70th minute.
Later on, Son nearly got his first goal with his best chance of the day in the 93rd minute. He laid it off to Bouanga out wide, before dropping to the top of the box, delaying his run and getting slipped a through ball from Sergi Palencia. the action ended in a corner kick.
Overall, it was a strong performance from Son, and LAFC would not have been able to get the point without him given that he drew the penalty for Bouanga to score and secure the 2–2 result.
Position Questions
When LAFC secured Son, questions rose instantly about where the longtime Premier League winger would fit. Given LAFC already had Bouanga as a left winger, either he or Son would likely have to shift.
Although it was only 30 minutes, the first glimpse of Son in MLS came as a striker who could drift wide, and while that might not be his natural position, he did not look out of place. Especially, because he wasn’t entirely constrained to staying central, often drifting wide to help Ordaz and Bouanga in attack.
For example, a glimpse at Son’s heatmap showed he had fairly fluid positioning throughout his brief cameo, but was most involved when he came centrally and got his three shots. He made a significant impact in his short appearance, drawing a penalty, having 20 touches and completing six passes.
His first official goal contribution will have to wait, but could come in LAFC’s next match as they look ahead to an Aug. 16 visit to the New England Revolution.