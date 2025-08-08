When Could Son Heung-min Debut for LAFC: Potential Home and Away Games
LAFC had a big week off the pitch, officially signing Son Heung-min through at least 2027 and breaking the MLS transfer record with a reported $26 million fee paid to Tottenham Hotspur.
However, there is no clarity around when the first MLS minutes may come for the South Korean international. There is clarity around is his home match, which will see LAFC host San Diego FC on Aug. 31.
Before that, Son will expectedly hit the pitch for LAFC and be eased into regular-season minutes after tackling part of the European preseason with Tottenham, which included his send-off friendly in Seoul against Newcastle United.
“My fitness is great, as I just went through preseason,” said Son in his introductory press conference. “I came here to play soccer, and I'm ready to play. But there's some preparation work to be done, and I’ll work with the coaching staff and others to get on the pitch as soon as possible.”
The earliest Son could hit the pitch for LAFC would be on Saturday, Aug. 9, as LAFC visit Chicago Fire FC in a rare cross-conference clash. If he does not debut, then the following two road matches are Aug. 16 against the New England Revolution and Aug. 23 against FC Dallas.
Currently, LAFC sit sixth in the MLS Western Conference and will look to maintain their form as they eye a rise up the standings ahead of the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Son, though, is expected to play on one of the wings, but may shift to the left side as LAFC’s second-highest paid player, Denis Bouanga, is one of the best MLS players down the right wing.
For fans looking to tune into the matches, they can do so in person or on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, which broadcasts every MLS and Leagues Cup match for fans in the United States and around the world.
“Just because I performed well in Europe, there is no guarantee that I will perform well here,” Son added. “Since I am starting a new challenge here, I think I am starting from zero, and since I am starting from zero, I always want to become a legend. That is my dream.”
LAFC’s Next Five Games and Son’s Potential Debut
Date
Match
Channel
Aug. 9: 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT
Chicago Fire vs. LAFC
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Aug. 16: 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT
New England Revolution vs. LAFC
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Aug. 23: 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT
FC Dallas vs. LAFC
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Aug. 31: Time TBD
LAFC vs. San Diego FC
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Sept. 13: 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT
San Jose Earthquakes vs. LAFC
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV