When Could Son Heung-min Debut for LAFC: Potential Home and Away Games

Son Heung-min could debut on the road with LAFC before his first home game on Aug. 31.

Ben Steiner

Son Heung-min could play his first match for LAFC on Saturday in Chicago.
Son Heung-min could play his first match for LAFC on Saturday in Chicago. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

LAFC had a big week off the pitch, officially signing Son Heung-min through at least 2027 and breaking the MLS transfer record with a reported $26 million fee paid to Tottenham Hotspur. 

However, there is no clarity around when the first MLS minutes may come for the South Korean international. There is clarity around is his home match, which will see LAFC host San Diego FC on Aug. 31.

Before that, Son will expectedly hit the pitch for LAFC and be eased into regular-season minutes after tackling part of the European preseason with Tottenham, which included his send-off friendly in Seoul against Newcastle United. 

“My fitness is great, as I just went through preseason,” said Son in his introductory press conference. “I came here to play soccer, and I'm ready to play. But there's some preparation work to be done, and I’ll work with the coaching staff and others to get on the pitch as soon as possible.”

The earliest Son could hit the pitch for LAFC would be on Saturday, Aug. 9, as LAFC visit Chicago Fire FC in a rare cross-conference clash. If he does not debut, then the following two road matches are Aug. 16 against the New England Revolution and Aug. 23 against FC Dallas

Currently, LAFC sit sixth in the MLS Western Conference and will look to maintain their form as they eye a rise up the standings ahead of the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Son, though, is expected to play on one of the wings, but may shift to the left side as LAFC’s second-highest paid player, Denis Bouanga, is one of the best MLS players down the right wing. 

For fans looking to tune into the matches, they can do so in person or on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, which broadcasts every MLS and Leagues Cup match for fans in the United States and around the world. 

“Just because I performed well in Europe, there is no guarantee that I will perform well here,” Son added. “Since I am starting a new challenge here, I think I am starting from zero, and since I am starting from zero, I always want to become a legend. That is my dream.”

LAFC’s Next Five Games and Son’s Potential Debut

Date

Match

Channel

Aug. 9: 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT

Chicago Fire vs. LAFC

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Aug. 16: 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT

New England Revolution vs. LAFC

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Aug. 23: 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT

FC Dallas vs. LAFC

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Aug. 31: Time TBD

LAFC vs. San Diego FC

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Sept. 13: 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT

San Jose Earthquakes vs. LAFC

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Published
Ben Steiner
BEN STEINER

Ben Steiner is an American-Canadian journalist who brings in-depth experience, having covered the North American national teams, MLS, CPL, NWSL, NSL and Liga MX for prominent outlets, including MLSsoccer.com, CBC Sports, and OneSoccer.

