How the MLS Playoff Format Works
The 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs will soon begin in late October with reigning champions Columbus Crew hoping to go back-to-back under Wilfried Nancy.
All but four spots are confirmed for this year's postseason which boasts teams such as Inter Miami, LAFC, LA Galaxy, FC Cincinnati and the previously mentioned Crew. The postseason format put into place for the 2023 MLS Cup playoffs hasn't changed with the same format being used for this year's playoffs.
Last December, we saw the Crew take down LAFC in an epic final at Lower.com Field that ended the Black and Gold's hopes of winning two straight championships. This year, both teams remain favorites to go all the way after impressive regular seasons.
2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Dates
- Decision Day—Saturday, Oct. 19
- Wild Card—Tuesday, Oct. 22–Wednesday, Oct. 23
- Round One—Friday, Oct. 25–Sunday, Nov. 10
- Conference Semi finals—Saturday, Nov. 23–Sunday, Nov. 24
- Conference Finals—Saturday, Nov. 30–Sunday, Dec. 1
- MLS Cup—Saturday, Dec. 7
2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Format
Wild Card Round
The action starts off in the Wild Card with the eighth and ninth placed teams in both conferences facing off to decide who takes on the number one overall seed in Round One.
Round One
Like we saw in 2023, the best-of-three series returns for Round One of the postseason. The higher-seeded teams in the postseason will host the first and third matches (if necessary) while the lower-seeded teams will play the second match at home.
Conference Semifinals
Just eight teams will remain in the playoffs by the time the Conference Semi finals roll around. Unlike Round One, this is a one-match, win-or-go-home scenario for teams to battle it out for a spot in the Conference Finals. The home team for this round will be determined based on seeding in the standings.
Conference Finals
The Conference Finals determine which two teams from both Western and Eastern Conferences reach MLS Cup. Like the Conference Semi finals, this is also one match that will be played at whichever team finished higher in their respective conference.
MLS Cup
The entire postseason leads up to MLS Cup which isn't played at a neutral venue but at the stadium of whichever team has the better overall record from the regular season.