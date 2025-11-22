How Thomas Müller and Son Heung-min Stack Up Before MLS Cup Semifinals
One of the most highly anticipated Western Conference matches in MLS history takes center stage this weekend as Son Heung-min’s LAFC battle Thomas Müller’s Vancouver Whitecaps.
The playoff semifinal sees the Black and Gold head north to 2026 World Cup venue, BC Place, where the Whitecaps will welcome them with a sold-out crowd. It’s the third time in as many years the two teams meet in the playoffs, but the first time at this stage in the postseason.
Previously, LAFC prevailed with Denis Bouanga playing the starring role—the Gabon international has 13 career goals against Vancouver, including four in the playoffs.
Son and Müller dominate narratives coming into the game, but how do they stack up against each other?
Müller’s Historic Edge Against Son
Saturday’s clash marks the 13th meeting between Müller and Son, and the first since the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. That day, Son scored as South Korea beat the defending World Cup champions 2–0 in one of the most significant upsets in recent tournaments.
That game serves as Son’s only victory against Müller, whether at the national team or club level.
Müller has the edge with eight wins in 12 games. He has also been more productive in those outings. In all 12 games the two have played against each other, Müller has six goals and assists compared to Son’s two goals.
While past results come down to Bayern’s quality in European competitions and Germany’s performances on the international stage, it is hard to argue against the Raumdeuter’s historical advantage.
The pair first clashed in Bundesliga action on Aug. 20, 2011. A 21-year-old Müller and Bayern defeated 19-year-old Son’s Hamburger SV 5–0. Their most recent meeting was on Aug. 10, 2024, when Müller scored in Bayern’s 3–2 friendly win over Tottenham.
Who Has Been Better in MLS?
Both Son and Müller have had outstanding starts to their MLS careers since debuting in August.
LAFC spent a league-record $26.2 million to bring Son in and he has lived up to all expectations. Son has 10 goals and four assists in 11 appearances, while developing a potent partnership with Denis Bouanga.
However, their regular-season run saw them face only one team that qualified for the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs, and they were less effective in their series against Austin FC.
So far, though, Son has ranked among MLS’s best attackers and has not relied on penalties to boost his goalscoring tally. The former Tottenham star already ranks among the top 6% of MLS players in successful take-ons, progressive carries and passes highlighting his outstanding ability in transition.
Müller, however, has had similar success, even with more reliance from the penalty spot. He has nine goals and four assists in all competitions pushing Vancouver to be more aware of the ball in possession.
Since his debut, only Lionel Messi, Bouanga, Son and Anders Dreyer have been more impactful offensively. His performances also came against more challenging teams, with six of his regular-season games featuring sides that cracked the first round.
The Whitecaps’ strength this season has been in their 4-4-2 and 3-2-5 tactical structure under MLS Coach of the Year finalist Jesper Sørensen.
As for who’s had the better start?
Son has the slight edge, but the level of opponents and type of influence, depending on the pace of the game, are critical factors that lean Müller’s way.
Whitecaps vs. LAFC—Which Team is Favored?
LAFC have the historical advantage and winning pedigree that has seen them advance to three MLS Cup finals in the last four seasons. Yet, the Whitecaps have been one of the most challenging teams to beat this season home or away.
If LAFC can hit on the transition, it’s their game for the taking. If the Whitecaps reintegrate a healthy Tristan Blackmon at center back and leading scorer Brian White from injury up top, they could have the leg up at home.
The California side have been killers against the Whitecaps in the last two seasons, but the Canadian club might just have more riding on the match.
Until proven otherwise, LAFC are the slight favorite.