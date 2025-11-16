Why Jesse Marsch Isn’t Worried About Canada’s Scoring Woes Ahead of 2026 World Cup
The Canada men’s national team has not scored in their last three games, but Jesse Marsch is “really not worried” about his side’s struggles in the final third.
Despite earning back-to-back draws against Colombia and Ecuador, Canada have faltered as of late. Even with talents such as Juventus’ Jonathan David and Villarreal’s Tani Oluwaseyi among their strikers, they have still struggled to find the back of the net.
While the lack of goalscoring for a high-pressing side may raise eyebrows less than seven months out from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, there are some bright spots Canada can build from.
“Internationally, with football being a little less ingrained with some of the tactical movements, you can say our ability to be sound in our principles with how we press and how aggressive and how that impacts our attacks in space and the opponent,” Marsch said.
“Sometimes they don't have room to play, and it has proven to be very effective.”
In their goalless draw with Colombia, Canada briefly found a breakthrough through David, but the goal was wiped away for offside. In their next match against Ecuador that ended with the same scoreline, the Reds, who battled with 10 men for 84 minutes, only had one shot on target that Oluwaseyi sent right at the goalkeeper.
By the final whistle, shorthanded Canada outperformed Ecuador 0.66 to 0.44 on the xG. Yet, they have not scored from open play since a 3–0 win over Romania in September.
“Oluwaseyi’s chance was really good,” said Marsch after the Ecuador draw. “We’ve got goals in this team, so I’m really not worried about that. I’m so happy to see that we’re such a strong defensive team, and tactically and conceptually, we’re very strong.”
Jonathan David’s Struggles with Canada, Juventus
A large part of Canada’s scoring woes comes down to David’s form with club and country. Thursday’s draw against Ecuador was the third straight national team match in a row in which he failed to score, and he has not found the back of the net for Juventus since his Serie A debut on Aug. 24.
In addition to his scoring dry spell, the forward has only had more than one shot creating action in a match in two of his last 12 appearances.
To say Canada’s all-time leading scorer is in a rut would be an understatement. The 25-year-old appears to be playing with such low confidence that rumors continue to swirl about a potential loan move after a dismal start to his time with the Italian giants.
While he had to play a more defensive role against Ecuador and only pressed lightly, David’s effectiveness through the last several international matches has been minimal. At the same time, his partner in the attack is always contentious, as is his best position as a low-lying striker or outright No. 9.
There is no chance that David would be dropped as Canada’s top striker option, but finding the best partner up for him is vital. Yet with Marsch steadfast in the 4-4-2 system, finding the best partner to elevate David’s talent remains a constant struggle.
“We have the quality to score goals,” said midfielder Stephen Eustàquio. “If we didn’t have the quality, I would be more concerned. We’re getting there, which, for me, is the most important. Sometimes we can shoot better or whatever, but we’re getting there. We’re having our chances.”
The Transition Key
Of all the keys to Canada’s attack, the transitions from broad areas are the most important. By losing Ali Ahmed to an early red card against Ecuador, Canada not only had to play shorthanded but also without their most threatening and healthy left winger.
While Alphonso Davies will aid Canada’s wide threats once he returns from injury, the wide overloads have not been there in the same way as they were in Marsch’s first extended camp, which included a run to the Copa América semifinals.
It can often lead to situations in which wingers, like Tajon Buchanan, attack one-on-one against defenders but are left with few options to advance the play or make the most of an opportunity.
Combined with Canada’s often static possession, teams have learned to sit in a low block and surrender the ball, knowing Canada have struggled to break down their defensive setups.
Yet, Marsch still doesn’t seem concerned, considering Canada have continued to create at least one standout chance in each of the matches they were left off the scoresheet. Now, though, Canada will hope to build some confidence with a final showing in 2025 against a struggling Venezuela side on Tuesday.
“Teams are going to have strategies against us, playing more long balls and things like this. But I think we’re getting better and better at solving all these issues,” Marsch added.
“Can we convert more? Can we continue to find ways to unbalance teams with how we possess the ball, and then convert more of our pressing into attacking transitions? We need to continue to do that, but I think we’re on track.”
Should Canada fail to score on Tuesday against Venezuela, they won’t get another opportunity until the next international window in March.