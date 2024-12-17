How to do the Jude Bellingham Celebration in FC 25
Jude Bellingham is not only one of the biggest stars in world sport, but he's also the cover athlete of EA Sports FC 25.
Rising as a talent in Germany with Borussia Dortmund, Bellingham set the world alight in his debut season with Real Madrid winning both LaLiga and the Champions League. He was named the FC 25 cover star for the standard edition of the game and is joined by Aitana Bonmati, Gianluigi Buffon, David Beckham and Zinedine Zidane on the ultimate edition cover.
Bellingham's goal celebration, simply extending his arms out as to say "Yes, I am that good," became iconic in his first season at Madrid. As such, EA Sports took notice and added his celebration to the game this year.
Whether you're playing as Real Madrid in career mode, using Bellingham's Ultimate Team card or any other team/player in the game, you can now style on your opponents with Jude's celebration. Here's how to do it.
After scoring a goal, simply press and hold L1 and rotate the right-stick 360 degrees counter-clockwise. That's using a PlayStation controller, if you're using an Xbox controller just substitute out the L1 button for LB. It's worth nothing, it doesn't matter at which point you start the 360 degree motion. Just make sure that you complete the full counter-clockwise circle after scoring a goal.
If the input is done correctly, the camera will focus in on your player standing alone before extending their arms.
