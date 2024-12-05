How to Get FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Tickets: Prices and Tips
FIFA’s brand-new Club World Cup will see 32 teams from across six continents battle for supremacy and $100 million in prize money in the winner. Thousands of fans from all over the globe will dream of flocking to the United States' 11 host cities to catch their teams between June 15 and July 30.
So, naturally, the tickets will be like gold dust. Here's how you can find out when those FIFA Club World Cup tickets will be available, how to grab them and tips for securing the best seats at the most affordable prices.
Where to Buy FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Tickets
The best place to buy tickets for the Club World Cup is FIFA’s official site. It's not been announced when tickets will go on sale—but it's rumored to be either Dec. 12 or 19. What you can do though is register your interest today for free.
FIFA will then keep you updated with the latest news regarding ticketing via email. In the event that FIFA sells out, you may be able to pick up tickets from resellers and secondary marketplaces, but it's not encouraged as this comes with a risk of inflated prices and, worse, fraud.
Ticket Price Ranges and Categories
As of writing, ticket prices have yet to be released. However, based on previous FIFA tournaments, they will inevitably vary according to factors such as match stage, seating category, and stadium location.
Tickets are usually broken down into four categories. Category 1 is typically the most expensive category, with seats near the center circle, while Category 2 is usually reserved for the four corners of the pitch and is the second-most pricey. The least-expensive sections are Category 3 and 4, which contain seats behind the goals. Additionally, group-stage matches will be the most affordable option. Prices tend to rise substantially for the knockout rounds.
Naturally, the final will boast the most sought-after tickets, with VIP experiences going for the highest prices. If we use the 2026 World Cup as a price guideline, the cheapest ticket could be valued at $323, while a VIP suite comes in at a cool $4,307.
When and How to Purchase Tickets
Exact details of how and when tickets will go on sale are still unavailable. However, based on experience from previous World Cups, FIFA typically utilizes a four-stage process for ticket releases. The first stage is known as the lottery phase, which is a randomized process. Phase 2 is a traditional first-come, first-serve basis after the teams have been drawn into their respective groups. Phase 3 is another lottery. The final stage is Phase 4, which is another first-come, first-serve scenario.
To ensure you have the best chance of getting hold of the seats you want, it’s recommended to take the following steps. Sign up for notifications on FIFA’s website to stay updated on ticket releases. Move fast to secure the best seats at reasonable prices. If a lottery system is used, increase your chances by applying during the early rounds.
There are a couple of ticket-buying hacks you can employ that'll increase your chances of being successful. The first is to use as many devices as you own to secure tickets when they are just released. Ticket websites can often be hard to access when there is high demand. By employing multiple devices and refreshing your browser periodically, you may be able to gain access to the ticket-buying page.
Another proven approach is to have multiple friends/family members apply for tickets at the same time. Each person can then buy tickets for themselves and the group should they gain access to the site. Remember to stay in constant communication so you know who has been successful to avoid buying more tickets than you need.
Planning Your Trip for the FIFA Club World Cup
Should you be successful in purchasing tickets, plan your trip carefully to avoid high prices. Accommodation and travel costs tend to rocket around tournament time, so remember to book early. You can reduce travel costs by booking your hotel or AirBnB close to the stadium.
You may also need a visa-type document to visit the USA unless you are a citizen of Canada and Bermuda. You can apply for an Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) online. The total cost is $21, which includes a $4 processing fee and a $17 authorization fee if you're approved. The Department of Homeland Security recommends applying for ESTA at least 72 hours before travel.
If you are a fan of a club playing at the tournament, you may be able to apply to sit in a designated area with your fellow supporters. Manchester City, for example, are advertising their fan area on their website. To qualify, you need to be a season ticket holder or club member. You can then apply online for an access code, which you will be able to use when you buy tickets from the FIFA website.
Common Ticketing Mistakes to Avoid
If you want to enjoy the Club World Cup to the maximum, it’s worth avoiding the pitfalls. Buy your tickets from official platforms—anything purchased from unauthorized vendors may be either hugely overpriced or fake. So book early to avoid disappointment. If you do buy tickets and then decide you can't use them, you can resell them via FIFA’s ticket platform.
However, that does depend on someone wanting to buy them from you. FIFA will not provide refunds.