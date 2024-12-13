How to Get Lionel Messi in Fortnite
After a week of multiple leaks and teasers, fans can finally get Lionel Messi in Fortnite.
Following in the footsteps of Neymar and Harry Kane, Messi is the next soccer superstar featured in Epic Games' Battle Royale. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is the newest member of the Fortnite Icon Series, giving fans across the globe the opportunity to play as one of the greatest athletes of all time.
Epic Games released two Messi skins in the Item Shop. The first is the default skin of Messi wearing a close replicable of Argentina's black away kit. He also dons the captain's armband. The second skin, called Streetwear Spark Messi, shows Messi in a casual jeans and a white hoodie with a pink number 10 on the front, an homage to both his iconic shirt number and the colors of Inter Miami.
Check out how to get the new Messi skins in Fortnite before they disappear.
How to Get Lionel Messi in Fortnite
To get Lionel Messi in Fortnite, fans must purchase the superstar's skins in the Item Shop. The Item Shop features both the default Lionel Messi skin and the Streetwear Spark Messi skin.
The two Messi skins will be available to buy separately or in the Lionel Messi Bundle. They also each come with a LEGO style skin and multiple variants. The Messi skin includes the "Might" variant that turns the superstar into a white-painted lion wearing a crown, and the "Zeal" variant that is a gold-painted lion with the same crown.
For the Streetwear Spark Messi skin, fans can give him headphones and reactivity.
Fortnite Lionel Messi Bundle: All Items
The Fortnite Lionel Messi Bundle features the following items:
- Lionel Messi skin
- Streetwear Spark Messi skin
- Number 10 Back Bling
- Portable Playmaker Back Bling
- Goated Glaive Pickaxe
- Fancy Futbol Pickaxe
- #1 Fan Llama Emote
- The Mane Event Emote
The #1 Fan Llama Emote immortalizes the hilarious Messi meme in which the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner said his own name like a goat.
How Much Does the Lionel Messi Skin Cost in Fortnite?
The Lionel Messi Bundle in Fortnite costs 2,800 V-Bucks. Each skin is also sold separately for 1,800 V-Bucks and 1,500 V-Bucks respectively.
The two Messi-inspired Pickaxes can also be purchased separately for 800 V-Bucks each. Those lacking in V-Bucks can either purchase more from the Item Shop or continue to unlock the Chapter 6 Season 1 Battle Pass for free in-game currency.
Like all Fortnite skins in the Item Shop, the Messi Bundle and skins will only be available for a limited amount of time.