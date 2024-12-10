A Lionel Messi Skin Is Rumoredly Coming to Fortnite
Rumors are swirling that Lionel Messi is the next superstar athlete coming to Fortnite.
Fortnite is known for its blockbuster collaborations with the world's most popular musicians, films, athletes and more. The biggest names in sports, including Patrick Mahomes, LeBron James, Harry Kane and Neymar have all partnered with Epic Games to release skins in the Battle Royale throughout the years. Now, it just might be Messi's turn.
Reliable Fortnite leakers HYPEX and ShiinaBR both confirmed the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will eventually be available to obtain as the game's next Icon Series skin. Although the full details of the collaboration have yet to be revealed, fans can expect multiple variations of a Messi skin and accompanying cosmetics, such as Emotes, Loading Screens and more.
The game could also celebrate the collaboration with themed in-game quests and even a specialized Lionel Messi Cup, similar to the Neymar Jr. Cup back in Chapter 2 Season 6. Like all of Fortnite's special events, there will be plenty of rewards to collect along the way.
Messi's impending arrival to Fortnite would be yet another way for fans across the globe to honor the superstar's career. The 37-year-old won Copa América 2024 this past summer with Argentina and was just named the 2024 Landon Donovan MLS MVP for his brilliant season with Inter Miami. Before his move to Major League Soccer, Messi won 34 trophies with Barcelona, including 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League titles. He went on to top Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain as well.
The most impressive title in his trophy cabinet, though, is the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Messi and Argentina defeated France to finally claim La Albiceleste's third World Cup. The Argentine also won
Copa América 2021.
Expect more details about Messi's collaboration with Epic Games to come out in the near future. Until then, though, fans can play as the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner in Call of Duty.