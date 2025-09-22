How to Watch the 2025 Ballon d’Or Ceremony On TV, Live Stream
The 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony is upon us, and there’s a distinct sense of intrigue surrounding the men’s award.
There was a mini-stunner last year, as Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri pipped the favored Vinícius Júnior to the post. So outraged, Real Madrid opted to boycott the ceremony in protest, and a decision supposedly hasn’t been made as to whether any of their representatives will attend this year.
With Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo drifting out of mainstream prominence, the Ballon d’Or is poised to return to a familiar era of variety. There’s set to be a third new winner in four years on Monday night after Messi and Ronaldo combined for 12 of the 13 successes between 2008 and 2021.
And, of course, UEFA don’t want you missing out on the evening’s event. Streaming avenues for the 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony are accessible around the globe, and here’s how you can watch a potentially dramatic night unfold.
When is the 2025 Ballon d’Or Ceremony?
The 69th Ballon d’Or ceremony has long been pencilled in for Monday, September 22.
The Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris will once again play host, with the evening slated to get underway at 8 p.m. (BST).
It’s set to be the busiest ceremony yet, with UEFA handing out 13 awards in total, including the all-new Women’s Yashin Trophy, Women’s Gerd Müller Trophy and Women’s Kopa Trophy.
How to Watch the 2025 Ballon d’Or Ceremony On TV and Live Stream
UEFA has ensured the 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony will be accessible around the world. Claro Sports is the go-to avenue for the majority of South American nations, excluding Brazil, while beIN Sports is a prominent broadcaster in the Middle East and North Africa.
In countries without a broadcaster, such as the United Kingdom, Canada and Italy, L’Equipe is streaming the evening on its official YouTube channel for free.
CBS Sports are the sole coverage provider in the United States, with the ceremony streamed on Paramount+. CBS’ Golazo Network will begin with red carpet coverage at 2 p.m. (ET).
