How to Watch the 2025 Ballon d’Or Ceremony On TV, Live Stream

All eyes are on Paris as the game’s greats gather for a night of celebration.

James Cormack

France Football have been handing out the Ballon d’Or since 1956.
France Football have been handing out the Ballon d’Or since 1956. / Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine/Getty Images

The 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony is upon us, and there’s a distinct sense of intrigue surrounding the men’s award.

There was a mini-stunner last year, as Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri pipped the favored Vinícius Júnior to the post. So outraged, Real Madrid opted to boycott the ceremony in protest, and a decision supposedly hasn’t been made as to whether any of their representatives will attend this year.

With Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo drifting out of mainstream prominence, the Ballon d’Or is poised to return to a familiar era of variety. There’s set to be a third new winner in four years on Monday night after Messi and Ronaldo combined for 12 of the 13 successes between 2008 and 2021.

And, of course, UEFA don’t want you missing out on the evening’s event. Streaming avenues for the 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony are accessible around the globe, and here’s how you can watch a potentially dramatic night unfold.

When is the 2025 Ballon d’Or Ceremony?

The 69th Ballon d’Or ceremony has long been pencilled in for Monday, September 22.

The Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris will once again play host, with the evening slated to get underway at 8 p.m. (BST).

It’s set to be the busiest ceremony yet, with UEFA handing out 13 awards in total, including the all-new Women’s Yashin Trophy, Women’s Gerd Müller Trophy and Women’s Kopa Trophy.

How to Watch the 2025 Ballon d’Or Ceremony On TV and Live Stream

UEFA has ensured the 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony will be accessible around the world. Claro Sports is the go-to avenue for the majority of South American nations, excluding Brazil, while beIN Sports is a prominent broadcaster in the Middle East and North Africa.

In countries without a broadcaster, such as the United Kingdom, Canada and Italy, L’Equipe is streaming the evening on its official YouTube channel for free.

CBS Sports are the sole coverage provider in the United States, with the ceremony streamed on Paramount+. CBS’ Golazo Network will begin with red carpet coverage at 2 p.m. (ET).

Full List of Ballon d’Or Broadcast Partners

Country/Territory

Broadcaster

Afghanistan

Sony Sports Ten 1

Albania

SS-1HD

Algeria

beIN

Argentina

Claro Sports

Armenia

FAST Sports

Australia

beIN

Austria

DAZN

Azerbaijan

Okko

Bahrain

beIN

Bangladesh

Sony Sports Ten 1

Belarus

Okko

Belgium

Proximus Showcase

Bhutan

Sony Sports Ten 1

Bolivia

Claro Sports

Brazil

TNT Sports

Brunei

beIN

Bulgaria

bTV Action + VOYO (SVOD)

Cambodia

beIN

Chad

beIN, New World TV

Chile

Claro Sports

Colombia

Claro Sports

Costa Rica

Claro Sports

Czechia

Nova Sport 1

Denmark

VIAPLAY SPORT NEWS

Djibouti

beIN, New World TV

Dominican Republic

Claro Sports

Ecuador

Claro Sports

Egypt

beIN

El Salvador

Claro Sports

Finland

Viaplay Urheilu 3

France

L’Equipe

Georgia

Setanta Sports 1

Germany

DAZN

Greece

COSMOTE Sport 1HD

Guatemala

Claro Sports

Honduras

Claro Sports

Hong Kong SAR

beIN

Hungary

RTL+

Iceland

SÝN Sport Viaplay

India

Sony Sports Ten 1

Indonesia

beIN

Iran

beIN

Iraq

beIN

Israel

5 Sport

Italy

ballendor.com/en/videos

Jordan

beIN

Kazakhstan

Okko

Kuwait

beIN

Kyrgyzstan

Okko

Laos

beIN

Lebanon

beIN

Libya

beIN

Malaysia

beIN

Maldives

Sony Sports Ten 1

Mauritania

beIN, New World TV

Mexico

Claro Sports

Morocco

beIN

Nepal

Sony Sports Ten 1

Netherlands

Ziggo Sport 2

New Zealand

beIN

Nicaragua

Claro Sports

Norway

TV2 Sport 1

Oman

beIN

Pakistan

Sony Sports Ten 1

Palestine

beIN, 5 Sport

Panama

Claro Sports

Paraguay

Claro Sports

Peru

Claro Sports

Philippines

beIN

Poland

TVP Sport

Portugal

Sport TV

Qatar

beIN

Republic of Ireland

Virgin Media

Romania

Prima Sport 2

Russia

Okko

Saudi Arabia

beIN

Singapore

beIN

Slovakia

Nova Sport 1

Somalia

beIN

South Korea

SOOP TV, IB SPORTS

South Sudan

beIN

Spain

Movistar Plus+

Sri Lanka

Sony Sports Ten 1

Sub-Saharan Africa

Max2

Sub-Saharan Africa (French speaking)

New World Sport 1

Sudan

beIN

Sweden

Viaplay Sport

Switzerland

DAZN

Syria

beIN

Tajikistan

Okko

Thailand

beIN

Timor-Leste

beIN

Tunisia

beIN

Türkiye

Tivibu Spor 1

Turkmenistan

Okko

Ukraine

Megogo Football 1, Megogo Sport

United Arab Emirates

beIN

United Kingdom

ballondor.com/en/videos

United States

CBS

Uruguay

Claro Sports

Uzbekistan

Okko

Venezuela

Claro Sports

Vietnam

FPT

Yemen

beIN

Published |Modified
James Cormack
JAMES CORMACK

James Cormack is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer with an avid interest in tactical and player analysis. As well as supporting Spurs religiously, he follows Italian and German football, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.

