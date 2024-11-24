Orlando Pride Defense Sends Marta to Dreamland With NWSL Championship
The Orlando Pride are NWSL champions for the first time after beating the Washington Spirit, 1–0, in Saturday's final at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City. It is the second trophy in the Florida club's history after winning the 2024 Shield for finishing top of the regular season standings.
In the 37th minute, Barbra Banda scored the only goal of the game when she collected a long pass from Angelina, turned the Spirit's Esme Morgan in the box, and drilled a low shot just pass the clutches of goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury.
The Zambian's goal was her only shot on target of the match. It was also the most exceptional act of skill in a contest that was otherwise cagey and physical. Replays did show Angelina using her arms to push off Leicy Santos in the build-up to the Banda goal, which infuriated the traveling Spirit fans. But referee Alyssa Nichols opted not to review the incident with VAR.
In the first half, both teams defended well with neither looking to press or break lines too aggressively. In the second half, with the score at 1–0, the match became attack versus defense as Orlando put all their energy into negating Washington rather than trying to create more goals.
In the end, the Spirit could not find a way through the Pride's stingy defensive shape. A pair of standout chances for Rosemonde Kouassi and Ashley Hatch were the only two moments where Orlando looked vulnerable. A second title in four years for the Spirit wasn't to be.
Should Rodman Have Been Withdrawn?
There were concerns before the final that Trinity Rodman's back issues could limit her availability in the NWSL playoffs. The 22-year-old has already pulled out of the upcoming USWNT friendlies.
After back-to-back matches playing 120 minutes, fatigue finally caught up with Rodman, who struggled to play like her normal self in Kansas City.
While Rodman's overall production on the stat sheet doesn't look too bad (four chances created, three shots and seven out of eight dribbles completed), her inability to burst into the box or press with intensity was missing.
Throughout the final, Rodman could be seen clutching her back with two hands and grimacing. Head coach Jonatan Giráldez told reporters in the press conference that he decided to endure with an uncomfortable-looking Rodman because he needed the "best 11 players to win the game."
Rodman herself spoke in the mixed zone after the match and said that she could have come out due to the pain but opted to play on.
"I'm not gonna make an excuse," Rodman said. "It's not hiding the fact that my back's not feeling great. I decided to stay in the game. I could have pulled myself out. That's not an excuse but I wasn't the Trin that I wanted to be today."
Orlando Was More Than Happy to Defend a Narrow Lead
The second half, particularly the final 15 minutes of the match, saw wave after wave of Spirit attacks bear down on the Pride goal. Washington finished with 25 attempts and 1.60 xG but with 17 of those attempts and 1.40 xG coming after halftime.
Orlando sat back and invited pressure after scoring the opening goal. Head coach Seb Hines was content to set his team up in a low block, knowing they would be able to hang onto their narrow lead. "You can see the players putting their bodies on the line, blocking shots, blocking service, it's no different to what we've done all season long," said Hines.
Goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse echoed her coach's comfort level in the mixed zone, explaining she, too, was not concerned to see the Spirit pile on the pressure as the final wore on. "We know we can't be broken down in a low block, we've road out games like we did tonight all season," said Moorhouse.
Marta Gets Her Championship Moment (With Her Mom)
Perhaps the 2024 NWSL final will be best remembered for how Marta celebrated her best club season in nearly a decade and her first-ever trophies with the Pride. The 38-year-old rolled back the years with many unforgettable goals and virtuoso performances.
On a night of defense for the Pride, Marta offered a cool, experienced head in the midfield. Her best moments came when she could slow down the ball in the midfield and let her backline breathe. On the biggest stage in U.S. women's league soccer, Marta was always composed.
After the final whistle, Marta was swarmed by her Orlando teammates. This was a championship won for Marta as well as for themselves. To make the night even more special, Marta's mother was in the stands to watch her play in the NWSL for the first-ever time.
"An incredible, incredible moment," Marta said in the press conference after the final. "To play the championship final, take this trophy home and share this moment with my mom here. It's something that, in my best dream, I didn't believe it would come true. So I'm so happy. It's so special for me,"