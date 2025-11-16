How to Watch Albania vs. England on TV, Live Stream: 2026 World Cup Qualifier
England look to continue their hot run of form when they travel to Albania for their final 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.
Thomas Tuchel’s men are hitting their stride in the build up to next summer’s tournament and became the first European nation to book their ticket to North America in October. With the top spot secured, nothing but pride and momentum are on the line against Albania, who have tied up second place and a play-off berth already.
Tuchel chose continuity over experimentation during Thursday’s 2–0 victory against Serbia and there’s an expectation that the German will field a familiar lineup in Tirana. One or two changes could be made, but Tuchel’s core group of favourites will be called upon for the upcoming dead rubber.
Few can argue with Tuchel’s recent selections considering England’s stellar form. They have won all seven qualifying matches to nil and are striking an impressive balance between attacking invention and defensive resilience. The weekend’s trip to Albania should yield another confident display.
Here is how to watch Albania vs. England on TV and live stream.
What Time Does Albania vs. England Kick Off?
- Location: Tirana, Albania
- Stadium: Arena Kombëtare
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 16
- Kick-off Time: 5 p.m. GMT / 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT
- Referee: Marco Guida (ITA)
- VAR: Marco Di Bello (ITA)
How to Watch Albania vs. England on TV, Live Stream
Audiences in the United Kingdom will be pleased to hear that Sunday’s fixture is on free-to-air television, with ITV 1 and the corresponding streaming platform ITVX broadcasting the game in England and Wales. STV and STV Player will show the match in Scotland, while UTV will carry the qualifier in Northern Ireland.
FuboTV and ViX are the go-to destinations for viewers in the United States, with the former also showing the match alongside DAZN in Canada.
Sky Sports is the only route to the game in Mexico.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, ViX
United Kingdom
ITV 1, ITVX, STV, STV Player, UTV
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+
What’s Next for Albania and England?
Albania and England won’t return to action until March.
For Albania, there will be a World Cup play-off fixture to worry about against a currently unknown opponent, while England will be partaking in yet to be scheduled pre-tournament friendlies.