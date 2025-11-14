How to Watch Angola vs. Argentina on TV, Live Stream
Argentina continue their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday when they visit Angola for an international friendly.
In only their second ever fixture against the African side—the previous battle coming in 2006—Argentina will continue to fine-tune their system ahead of the defense of their world title in North America next summer. The match is La Albiceleste’s final of the calendar year following the postponement of their previously scheduled match with Australia.
Lionel Messi and co. will be aiming to continue their stellar form under Lionel Scaloni, who helped the South American giants to the top of their World Cup qualification group. They also triumphed in both of October’s friendlies, beating Venezuela 1–0 and Puerto Rico 6–0 in the United States.
Friday’s fixture has little riding on it, but it’s another opportunity for Scaloni to test his players ahead of more important fixtures over the coming months.
Here’s how to tune into the friendly clash.
What Time Does Angola vs. Argentina Kick Off?
- Location: Belas, Angola
- Stadium: Estádio Nacional 11 de Novembro
- Date: Friday, Nov. 14
- Kick-off time: 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 4 p.m. GMT
How to Watch Angola vs. Argentina on TV, Live Stream
Supporters hoping to watch Angola vs. Argentina in the United Kingdom, Canada and Mexico are all out of luck, with the fixture not being broadcast in any of the countries.
However, those in the United States will be able to watch the action unfold live providing they have a fuboTV, Fanatiz or TyC Sports subscription—the latter also showing the game in Argentina alongside Telefe.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
Fanatiz USA, fuboTV, TyC Sports Internacional
United Kingdom
N/A
Canada
N/A
Mexico
N/A
Argentina
TyC Sports Play, mitelefe, Telefe Argentina, TyC Sports Argentina
What’s Next for Angola and Argentina?
Angola have another friendly to turn their attention towards after Argentina’s visit, with Guinea-Bissau their next opponents on Nov. 18. They are preparing for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, which commences in December.
Argentina’s cancelled clash with Australia means they have no more friendlies this month, but they will visit Spain for a training camp after facing Angola. Their next matches will be played in March of next year.