How to Watch Argentina vs. Peru: 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
Argentina and Lionel Messi return to action at La Bombonera to face off against Peru in 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying action.
La Albiceleste hopes to get back to winning ways after its recent 2–1 defeat at Paraguay in which Lautaro Martínez's 11th-minute strike was canceled out by a goal in both halves by the hosts.
Argentina remains three points clear at the summit of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying standings with 22 points after 11 matchdays. The reigning Copa América and World Cup champions could potentially move to five or six points clear at the top of the table with a win against Peru and if Uruguay and Colombia drop points in their respective matches.
Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni will be without a few key players in Cristian Romero, Nicolás Gonzalez and Nahuel Molina, but his side should have enough quality to get the three points and move one step close to punching its ticket to the United States, Canada and Mexico in 2026.
What Time Does Argentina vs. Peru Kick-off?
- Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Stadium: Alberto José Armando Stadium (La Bombonera)
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 19
- Kick-off Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Argentina vs. Peru H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- Argentina: 4 wins
- Peru: 0 wins
- Draws: 1
Last meeting: Argentina 2–0 Peru (June 29, 2024) - 2024 Copa America Group Stage
How to Watch Argentina vs. Peru: 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
To watch Argentina vs. Peru in the United States, fans can stream the match on Telemundo, fuboTV and Vix. Vix and fuboTV require subscriptions to watch and Telemundo can be accessed via a subscription to Hulu, YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling TV.
Outside of the United States, the game will be broadcast on TyC Sports.