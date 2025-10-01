How to Watch Arsenal vs. Olympiacos on TV, Live Stream
Arsenal have received some respite from Olympiacos in recent years, having faced off against the Greek giants 12 times between 2009 and 2021.
Wednesday’s visitors have enjoyed plenty of success against the Premier League side, although their most recent tussles were played out in the less significant theatre of the Europa League. The two sides are meeting in the big time again here.
Olympiacos lead the way in Greece but were frustrated by Pafos FC, who were steamrolled by Bayern Munich in Gameweek 2, in their league phase opener, while Arsenal secured an impressive 2–0 victory away at Athletic Club. Quarterfinalists and semifinalists in back-to-back years, the Gunners rank among the favourites to go all the way this season.
Here is how to watch the clash at the Emirates Stadium.
What Time Does Arsenal vs. Olympiacos Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- Date: Wednesday, October 1
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: François Letexier (FRA)
- VAR: Sören Storks (GER)
How to Watch Arsenal vs. Olympiacos on TV and Live Stream
Amazon Prime Video is a ubiquitous streaming source for this Champions League clash in North America and the United Kingdom. However, you need a discovery+ subscription to watch the game on Prime Video in the U.K.
TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate are broadcasting the fixture in the U.K., so you can also tune in via discovery+ and the discovery+ app.
Paramount+ are the primary rights holder in the United States, but a Spanish broadcast will be provided by ViX. Caliente TV will offer something similar in Mexico.
A DAZN Canada subscription grants you access to all prominent Champions League fixtures this season.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, ViX
United Kingdom
discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video
What's Next for Arsenal and Olympiacos?
After a tough start, Arsenal’s schedule eases up on either side of the October international break. However, West Ham United (H) and Fulham (A) were two games they dropped points in last season.
The Gunners host a free-scoring Atlético Madrid in their next league phase outing on October 21, while Olympiacos visit another Champions League favourite, Barcelona, in Gameweek 3. The Greek Super League leaders take on third-place PAOK away from home this weekend.