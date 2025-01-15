SI

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Tottenham: North London Derby

Arsenal vs. Tottenham is one of the fiercest rivalries in European soccer.

Max Mallow

Tempers flared when Jurrien Timber (left) and Guglielmo Vicario (right) came together earlier this season.
Tempers flared when Jurrien Timber (left) and Guglielmo Vicario (right) came together earlier this season. / IMAGO/Colorsport

One of the fiercest Premier League rivalries will be reignited on Jan. 15 when Arsenal host Tottenham for the north London derby.

Arsenal come into the game on the back of being bounced from the FA Cup by Manchester United while Spurs advanced after defeating Tamworth in extra time. Tottenham also maintains a one goal lead on aggregate in the Carabao Cup semifinals against Liverpool, though Arsenal is down two goals to Newcastle United.

The two sides are on different trajectories in terms of domestic cup competitions this season, but their parity in the league tells a different story. Arsenal look to close the gap to Liverpool atop the Premier League table to four points with a win today while Spurs are sat 13th on just 24 points.

JOIN SI SOCCER'S ARSENAL WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE

What Time Does Arsenal vs. Tottenham Kick-off?

  • Location: London, England
  • Stadium: Emirates Stadium
  • Date: Wednesday, Jan. 15
  • Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET

Arsenal vs. Tottenham H2H Record (Last Five Games)

  • Arsenal: 4 wins
  • Tottenham Hotspur: 0 wins
  • Draws: 1

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Tottenham: North London Derby

Fans can watch Arsenal take on Tottenham in the north London derby on Peacock.

Peacock does offer a free trial, so fans can try it and get all the Premier League action available every week.

READ THE LATEST ARSENAL NEWS, PREVIEWS, PREDICTIONS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE

feed

Published
Max Mallow
MAX MALLOW

Max Mallow is an editor for Sports Illustrated Soccer. Somehow, he has just enough time every matchday to tweet when an Arsenal player scores a goal.

Home/Soccer