How to Watch Arsenal vs. Tottenham: North London Derby
One of the fiercest Premier League rivalries will be reignited on Jan. 15 when Arsenal host Tottenham for the north London derby.
Arsenal come into the game on the back of being bounced from the FA Cup by Manchester United while Spurs advanced after defeating Tamworth in extra time. Tottenham also maintains a one goal lead on aggregate in the Carabao Cup semifinals against Liverpool, though Arsenal is down two goals to Newcastle United.
The two sides are on different trajectories in terms of domestic cup competitions this season, but their parity in the league tells a different story. Arsenal look to close the gap to Liverpool atop the Premier League table to four points with a win today while Spurs are sat 13th on just 24 points.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S ARSENAL WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
What Time Does Arsenal vs. Tottenham Kick-off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 15
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET
Arsenal vs. Tottenham H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- Arsenal: 4 wins
- Tottenham Hotspur: 0 wins
- Draws: 1
How to Watch Arsenal vs. Tottenham: North London Derby
Fans can watch Arsenal take on Tottenham in the north London derby on Peacock.
Peacock does offer a free trial, so fans can try it and get all the Premier League action available every week.