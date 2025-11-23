SI

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Tottenham on TV, Live Stream

The north London derby is the standout fixture of the Premier League weekend.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Arsenal host Tottenham in the north London derby this weekend.
Arsenal host Tottenham in the north London derby this weekend. / Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

The north London derby returns on Sunday afternoon as Arsenal play host to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

One of the most highly-anticipated fixtures of the English football calendar could have a dramatic impact at the summit of the table, with Arsenal aiming to maintain their healthy lead over the chasing pack. Spurs, meanwhile, are seeking a return to the top four as swiftly as possible.

Arsenal have an excellent home record in this particular rivalry, winning ten and losing just one of the last 16 battles at the Emirates Stadium, but Tottenham currently boast the best away record in the division and will be sure to offer the Gunners an almighty test.

With drama and excitement never far from view in the north London derby, here’s how to watch the fixture.

What Time Does Arsenal vs. Tottenham Kick Off?

  • Location: London, England
  • Stadium: Emirates Stadium
  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 23
  • Kick-off Time: 4.30 p.m. GMT / 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT
  • Referee: Michael Oliver
  • VAR: Stuart Attwell

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Tottenham Kick Off on TV, Live Stream

Sky Sports, as they always do, carry Sunday’s 4.30 p.m. GMT kick-off in the United Kingdom, with the Main Event, Premier League and Ultra HD channels all showing the fixture. Those on the move can tune in via Sky GO.

There is just one destination for audiences in the United States, with Peacock offering the fixture.

There are two options for those in Canada and Mexico. DAZN and fuboTV will be providing the match in the former, while FOX One and Caliente TV will broadcast in the latter.

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

Peacock

United Kingdom

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV

Canada

DAZN, fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network

Mexico

Caliente TV, FOX One

What’s Next for Arsenal and Tottenham?

There is no rest for Arsenal, who have two mammoth fixtures to come over the next week. After Tottenham’s visit, they welcome Bayern Munich to the Emirates in the Champions League on Wednesday before a trip to Chelsea in the Premier League the following Sunday.

Tottenham have a similarly challenging midweek continental fixture, travelling to reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain for a repeat of the 2025 UEFA Super Cup. They then host fellow Londoners Fulham next Saturday.

Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.

