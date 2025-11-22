Major Bayern Munich Star Confirmed Out of Arsenal Champions League Clash
Luis Díaz has been suspended for Bayern Munich’s next three Champions League games for his red card against Paris Saint-Germain.
UEFA ruled Díaz’s first-half challenge on Achraf Hakimi was “serious rough play”, elevating his ban beyond the usual one-game protocol. The Colombian winger was jockeying for the ball with Hakimi late in stoppage time and as the Moroccan looked to burst forward, Díaz lunged in and caught Hakimi’s right ankle as it was planted. The PSG star hasn’t featured since.
The news comes as Bayern prepare for their trip to Arsenal on Wednesday. Díaz has been one of Bayern's most prolific attackers since moving to Bavaria. He has 11 goals and five assists in 17 appearances across all competitions since completing a £65.5 million ($85.6 million) move from Liverpool.
His absence could affect Bayern’s status as the lead team in the league phase—Arsenal would overtake Bayern if they come out victorious at Emirates Stadium.
Díaz Suspension Offers Arsenal Potential Respite
Harry Kane remains Bayern’s most dangerous attacker, but Díaz’s suspension leaves Vincent Kompany short on the wings.
The Colombian is the only other player to surpass double digit goals so far this season.
Serge Gnabry, another wide option, is expected to miss the match as well through injury. Kompany could drop Kane into the No. 10 role and deploy Nicolas Jackson ahead of him, which would free up Michael Olise and teenage sensation Lennart Karl to operate out wide.
Arsenal will be missing defensive leader Gabriel on the night with Piero Hincapié or Cristhian Mosquera set to fill in. Reduced threat on the wings could allow wingbacks Jurriën Timber and Riccardo Calafiori to help out centrally to neutralize Kane.
Though, history sides heavily with Bayern. The German champions have often been a thorn in the Gunners’ side and under former boss Thomas Tuchel, Bayern eliminated Arsenal from the 2023–24 Champions League—the last time these two sides met.
Arsenal vs. Bayern Last Five Games in Champions League
Date
Score
Stage
Apr. 17, 2024
Bayern 1–0 Arsenal
Quarterfinals (Leg 2)
Apr. 9, 2024
Arsenal 2–2 Bayern
Quarterfinals (Leg 1)
March 7, 2017
Arsenal 1–5 Bayern
Round of 16 (Leg 2)
Feb. 15, 2017
Bayern 5–1 Arsenal
Round of 16 (Leg 1)
Nov. 4, 2015
Bayern 5–1 Arsenal
Group Stage
Champions League Games Luis Díaz Will Miss and Potential Return
Díaz is set to return when Bayern travel to face PSV Eindhoven at the end of January—a near-three month period on the sidelines.
He is still eligible to play in German competitions given UEFA suspensions only apply to their tournaments.
Date
Opponent
Wednesday, Nov. 26
Arsenal (A)
Tuesday, Dec. 9
Sporting CP (H)
Jan, 21, 2026
Union St. Gilloise (H)