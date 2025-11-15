How to Watch Brazil vs. Senegal on TV, Live Stream
Two of the biggest sides from their respective continents will butt heads in a friendly on Saturday when South American giants Brazil face off against Africa’s Senegal.
Both teams have already booked their spots at next summer’s World Cup and are continuing their preparations for the tournament with this high-profile friendly. Senegal have the bragging rights in this fixture, having won once and drawn once in their two friendly meetings with Brazil.
Carlo Ancelotti’s side are seeking an emphatic response to a disappointing defeat to Japan last time out and, even with nothing on the line, will demand an impressive performance to set the tone for the World Cup next year.
Here’s how to follow all the action from across the globe.
What Time Does Brazil vs. Senegal Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 15
- Kick-off Time: 11.00 p.m. ET / 8.00 a.m. PT / 4.00 p.m. GMT
How to Watch Brazil vs. Senegal on TV and Live Stream
Fans in the United States have a handful of ways to follow the action. beIN SPORTS will provide coverage across its various channels, alongside both Fanatiz and fuboTV. The same outlets will broadcast the game in Canada.
Those in the United Kingdom can enjoy the game on free-to-air TV. The rights to the friendly have gone to ITV and the game will be shown across both ITV4 and ITVX.
Meanwhile, Disney+ will show the game in Mexico alongside ESPN2 and tabii.
Country
TV Channel / Live Stream
United States
Fanatiz USA, fuboTV, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español
United Kingdom
ITV4, ITVX
Canada
beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada
Mexico
Disney+ Premium Mexico, tabii, ESPN2 Mexico
What’s Next for Brazil and Senegal?
Brazil will continue their European tour with a trip to France after this game. Lille’s Stade Pierre-Mauroy will host another friendly on Tuesday against more tough African opposition in the form of Tunisia.
As for Senegal, who have the more immediate end goal of this winter’s Africa Cup of Nations to worry about, they will face Kenya in their final pre-tournament friendly on Tuesday.