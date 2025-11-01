How to Watch Burnley vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream
Winning without conceding has been Arsenal’s trademark over the past month, and they’re searching for a ninth victory on the bounce on Saturday afternoon.
Mikel Arteta’s side, off the back of three successive second-place finishes, are setting themselves up for a Premier League title romp this season, with their most likely challengers boasting flaws that’ll likely prevent them from keeping place with a complete Gunners outfit.
Some of their recent victories have been slogs, but rarely have they threatened to taste defeat since they pegged Manchester City back late on in September. Ominously, there’s a sense that they’ve still got gears to move through, and Burnley may well feel the full extent of their wrath this weekend.
Here’s how you can watch Saturday’s Premier League clash unfold.
What Time Does Burnley vs. Arsenal Kick Off?
- Location: Burnley, England
- Stadium: Turf Moor
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 1
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
- Referee: Chris Kavanagh
- VAR: Rob Jones
How to Watch Burnley vs. Arsenal on TV and Live Stream
Arsenal’s upcoming trip to Turf Moor, where they won 5–0 on their previous visit, will not be shown on television in the United Kingdom as a result of the 3 p.m. blackout. However, you can tune in on the radio via talkSPORT.
Amazon Prime Video is a streaming option across North America for Saturday’s game. In the United States, you can also catch the game via fuboTV, NBC Sports, Universo, Telemundo and USA Network.
FuboTV and DAZN are alternatives if you’re watching from Canada, as is HBO Max in Mexico.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO
United Kingdom
N/A – radio coverage provided by talkSPORT
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network 4 Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico, Amazon Prime Video
What's Next for Burnley and Arsenal?
Arsenal’s fourth league phase outing of their Champions League campaign is next up, as they travel to the Czechia capital to face Slavia Prague on Tuesday evening.
The league leaders return to Premier League action next Saturday, and they’re on the road again. Sunderland have enjoyed a superb start to the season, and the Black Cats will welcome Arsenal to the Stadium of Light.
Burnley have just one more game before the November international break, and they’ll view next Saturday’s trip to West Ham United as one they’d ought to get something from.