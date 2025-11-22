How to Watch Burnley vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream
Burnley and Chelsea go head-to-head at Turf Moor in the opening fixture of Gameweek 12 in the Premier League on Saturday.
Chelsea will be significant favourites for the battle with the Clarets given the gulf in quality between the sides, but the Blues have been liable to blunders this season. Defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Sunderland have been further exacerbated by dropped points against Brentford, Crystal Palace and Qarabağ.
The inconsistency of Enzo Maresca’s side might well be their long-term barrier to glory, but they remain on the fringes of the Premier League title race. They are just six points behind table-toppers Arsenal, whom they host at Stamford Bridge next weekend.
Burnley are awaiting their first major scalp since returning to the Premier League, but they do enter the weekend outside of the relegation zone. The majority of their points have come on home soil and they will be eager to prey upon any rustiness in the Chelsea ranks this weekend.
Here’s how to watch an intriguing battle in Lancashire.
What Time Does Burnley vs. Chelsea Kick Off?
- Location: Burnley, England
- Stadium: Turf Moor
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 22
- Kick-Off Time: 12.30 p.m. GMT/7.30 a.m. ET/4.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Peter Bankes
- VAR: Rob Jones
How to Watch Burnley vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream
TNT Sports is once again the go-to destination for Saturday’s early kick-off, with discovery+ and the discovery+ App also allowing access to the fixture.
As per usual, fuboTV and DAZN will show the match in Canada, while those in Mexico have the choice of Caliente TV or FOX One.
Several broadcasters are showing the Turf Moor battle in the United States, with UNIVERSO and the USA Network among them.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 2 Canada
What’s Next for Burnley and Chelsea?
Burnley will have faced all of the traditional ‘Big Six’ come the full-time whistle on Saturday, allowing them a run of simpler fixtures in the build-up to Christmas. The Clarets face another west London side next weekend in Brentford.
For Chelsea, two mammoth clashes lie in wait. After their trip to Burnley, back-to-back home games with Barcelona on Tuesday and Arsenal on Sunday will test their credentials. Maresca will have to manage his squad carefully throughout a busy week.